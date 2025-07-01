13 Tasty Asian-Inspired Snacks From Costco That Should Be On Your Shopping List

If you've ever wandered the aisles of Costco on an empty stomach (rookie movie, we know), you already understand the hypnotic power of its snack selection. Between the oversized tubs of trail mix and bags of tortilla chips large enough to cater a Super Bowl party — not to mention the legendary food court — it's easy to get distracted. But tucked between the usual suspects are some truly snack-worthy gems that pack serious flavor, and many of them are Asian-inspired delights worth stocking up on.

Whether you're craving the crispy crunch of seaweed snacks, the chewy satisfaction of soup dumplings or wontons, or the comforting warmth of a bowl of ramen that you can microwave in minutes, Costco's got you covered. These snacks bring the bold, salty-sweet, umami-rich flavors of Asia right to your cart, all without breaking the bank — or requiring a passport.

We prowled the aisles of an Atlanta-area Costco to round up 13 of the tastiest Asian-inspired snacks you can find on store shelves right now. Some are grab-and-go lifesavers, while others are best enjoyed hot and steamy from your air fryer. Either way, you'll want to make room in your pantry (or freezer). Ready to turn your next snack attack into something a little more adventurous? Let's dig in.