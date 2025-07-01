13 Tasty Asian-Inspired Snacks From Costco That Should Be On Your Shopping List
If you've ever wandered the aisles of Costco on an empty stomach (rookie movie, we know), you already understand the hypnotic power of its snack selection. Between the oversized tubs of trail mix and bags of tortilla chips large enough to cater a Super Bowl party — not to mention the legendary food court — it's easy to get distracted. But tucked between the usual suspects are some truly snack-worthy gems that pack serious flavor, and many of them are Asian-inspired delights worth stocking up on.
Whether you're craving the crispy crunch of seaweed snacks, the chewy satisfaction of soup dumplings or wontons, or the comforting warmth of a bowl of ramen that you can microwave in minutes, Costco's got you covered. These snacks bring the bold, salty-sweet, umami-rich flavors of Asia right to your cart, all without breaking the bank — or requiring a passport.
We prowled the aisles of an Atlanta-area Costco to round up 13 of the tastiest Asian-inspired snacks you can find on store shelves right now. Some are grab-and-go lifesavers, while others are best enjoyed hot and steamy from your air fryer. Either way, you'll want to make room in your pantry (or freezer). Ready to turn your next snack attack into something a little more adventurous? Let's dig in.
1. Snack Yard Flavored Quail Eggs
Tiny but mighty, quail eggs are a beloved snack across many parts of Asia, especially in countries like Japan, Korea, China, and the Philippines. You'll find them skewered and grilled at bustling night markets, floating in hot pots, nestled into bento boxes, or pickled with bold spices and soy sauce for a satisfying, protein-packed bite. They're an everyday snack that's affordable, flavorful, and surprisingly versatile. Quail eggs have long held their place as an authentic part of the snacking landscape, often paired with chili oil and vinegar, or even stuffed into dumplings.
Enter The Snack Yard Flavored Quail Eggs, now available at Costco. While not typically part of the everyday snack lineup, these are definitely worth a second glance. Packed in sleek, resealable pouches, these pre-peeled quail eggs are infused with soy sauce and spices, offering a savory, slightly sweet, umami-rich flavor that's unexpectedly addictive. Think of them as a snack hybrid: part nostalgic street food, part high-protein pick-me-up. They're shelf-stable, mess-free, and ready to eat straight out of the bag — perfect for work, road trips, or anytime you want something a little different than the usual granola bar. If you've never tried a quail egg, this is your low-commitment gateway. And if you have, you'll probably appreciate their convenience (not to mention the Costco-sized package).
2. Nongshim Premium Tonkotsu Ramen
For anyone who's never dipped their toes into the world of ramen (or Asian cuisine in general), Nongshim Premium Tonkotsu Ramen is a deliciously easy entry point. Available at Costco in a convenient six-pack, this microwavable noodle bowl delivers a surprisingly rich pork-based broth that's flavorful without being overwhelming. The noodles have an impressive texture for something that comes from a shelf-stable container — think chewy, springy, and satisfying. A spicy sauce packet lets you dial up the heat, making it customizable for spice newbies and fire-breathers alike.
What sets this ramen apart is how effortlessly it channels restaurant-level comfort in a matter of minutes. Just add hot water (or swap in extra broth for an instant ramen hack) and let it sit for a few minutes; or, add room temperature water, pop it in the microwave, stir, and you're rewarded with a warm, savory bowl that tastes like you put way more effort into it than you did. At around $2 per bowl, it's an affordable indulgence that punches above its weight in both taste and convenience. Whether you're completely new to ramen or just want a quick, cozy snack that doesn't involve peeling another cheese stick, Nongshim's Tonkotsu Ramen is absolutely worth a second glance. Consider it your low-effort, high-reward intro to the wonderful world of Asian comfort food.
3. Snapdragon Pho Bowls
Pho (pronounced "fuh") is one of Vietnam's most iconic dishes. While it's traditionally enjoyed as a hearty meal (especially for breakfast), it's also become a surprisingly popular snack, especially in its instant form. Born in northern Vietnam sometime between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, pho combines rice noodles, a deeply aromatic, golden-colored broth (typically beef-based), and a mix of herbs and protein like thin-sliced meat or tofu. It's comforting, soul-warming, and slurpable — everything you want in a snack, really. Over the years, pho has made its way into the global spotlight, with instant versions popping up everywhere from specialty Asian grocers to big-box stores like Costco.
Snapdragon Pho Bowls offer a grab-and-go version that actually holds up in both taste and texture. These instant bowls deliver a surprisingly fragrant broth, rice noodles that don't turn to mush, and just enough seasoning to scratch that pho itch without requiring hours of simmering bones. They're shelf-stable, microwaveable, and clock in at under five minutes from pantry to spoon. For pho lovers who want a quick fix (or curious snackers looking to dip their toes into Vietnamese flavors), Snapdragon Pho Bowls are a smart, satisfying choice. Toss a few into your Costco cart and consider your afternoon cravings officially handled.
4. Gimme Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks Variety Pack
Seaweed snacks have been a staple in many Asian cultures for centuries — think Korean gim, Japanese nori, or Chinese zicai. Originally used to wrap rice or add flavor to soups, roasted seaweed eventually evolved into a light, crisp, salty, and umami-packed snack of its own. In Korea especially, seaweed sheets are a mealtime essential and are often seasoned with sesame oil and salt for an extra savory punch. As global palates have shifted toward healthier, plant-based snacking, seaweed snacks have washed ashore in the U.S., and Americans are definitely on board.
What started as a niche health food trend has now gone full mainstream, with national supermarkets and big-box stores carrying multiple seaweed snack brands. One standout? Gimme Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks, available at Costco in a budget-friendly variety pack. You'll get sea salt and teriyaki flavors, both USDA Organic and roasted to crispy perfection. They're gluten-free, low-calorie, and easy to toss into a lunchbox or munch on straight from the pouch. Whether you're seaweed-curious or already obsessed with that briny crunch, this Costco pack offers great value, premium flavor, and a salty snack fix that actually feels good for you. It's snack time, leveled up.
5. Doritos Golden Sriracha
Doritos' Golden Sriracha-flavored chips are proof positive that spicy snack dreams really do come true. These bold, punchy chips bring the unmistakable sweet-heat kick of sriracha straight to your snack stash, no dipping sauce required. They taste like a mash-up of tangy chili, garlicky goodness, and that signature Doritos cheesiness, all dusted onto the classic crunchy triangle. They're a little smoky, a little sweet, and definitely spicy, but not hot enough to have you chugging milk between bites. Golden Sriracha Doritos are just as snackable as your go-to chips but with a distinctly Southeast Asian flair.
Speaking of sriracha, the famous red sauce actually originated in Thailand but rose to cult status in the U.S. thanks to the Huy Fong "rooster sauce" version created by Vietnamese-American David Tran in the 1980s. Since then, it's made its way into everything from mayo to ramen, and now, chips. Available at Costco in a generously-sized bag (because you'll definitely want more than a handful), Doritos Golden Sriracha chips are a spicy, satisfying way to get a taste of this beloved flavor trend. If you love a good flavor punch and aren't afraid of a little heat, this snack is calling your name.
6. Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls
Spring rolls are a snack that seems to transcend borders, but they've long been beloved across Asia in many delicious forms. In Vietnam, you've got fresh spring rolls (gỏi cuốn) packed with herbs, shrimp, and rice noodles. In China and across Southeast Asia, fried versions with savory fillings like pork, veggies, or glass noodles are go-to appetizers or street food snacks. Crispy, golden, and endlessly customizable, spring rolls hit that craveable sweet spot: crunchy on the outside, flavorful and satisfying on the inside. They're the kind of snack you can pop one of, and then suddenly you've had five.
Enter Bibigo, the Korean food brand known for making restaurant-quality frozen foods that are shockingly easy to prep at home. Its frozen vegetable spring rolls, available at Costco, are no exception. These come pre-cooked and just need a quick bake or air-fry to achieve that crispy, golden shell. Inside, you get a flavorful mix of cabbage, edamame, carrots, onions, and leeks — savory, juicy, and perfectly seasoned. Plus, they come with a tangy dipping sauce for the full experience. For anyone with a spring roll craving (and no desire to deep-fry anything), Bibigo's version is a freezer hero, and the Costco-sized box means you're always just minutes away from snack bliss.
7. Royal Asia Prawn Hacao
Hacao dumplings (also known as har gow) are a dim sum staple that originated in southern China, specifically in the Cantonese cuisine of the Guangdong province. These delicate dumplings are usually enjoyed as part of a larger dim sum spread, often during brunch or lunch with tea, family, and lots of little steamer baskets. They're instantly recognizable thanks to their translucent, slightly chewy wrappers, which are filled with juicy shrimp and sometimes a hint of bamboo shoots. Hacao are prized for their texture: silky on the outside, plump and flavorful on the inside, with a fresh seafood sweetness that makes them endlessly poppable.
Now imagine having that experience without leaving your kitchen. You can make that dream a reality with Royal Asia Prawn Hacao Dumplings, available at Costco. These frozen gems are a legit dim sum experience in a bag. Steam or pan-fry them at home and you'll get that same tender wrapper and savory prawn filling, without the steamer basket or wait time. They're easy to prepare, restaurant-quality, and an excellent option for snackers looking to expand beyond chips and granola bars. Whether you're dim sum–curious or already a dumpling devotee, these Costco hacao provide a flavorful, satisfying way to elevate your snack game.
8. Hansik Fried Tofu & Vegetable Kimbap
Kimbap (also spelled gimbap) is Korea's answer to the ultimate portable snack. Think of kimbap like sushi's laid-back cousin. Rolled in roasted seaweed and sliced into bite-sized rounds, kimbap typically features rice seasoned with sesame oil and a variety of fillings like veggies, egg, pickled radish, or protein like bulgogi beef or tofu. It's not raw fish-focused like sushi, and the flavor is more savory-sweet than vinegary. Kimbap is a go-to snack for picnics, school lunches, road trips, or pretty much any time you're craving something satisfying that doesn't require a fork.
Costco now carries Hansik Fried Tofu & Vegetable Kimbap, and it's a great choice for snackers who want something a little different without going full culinary adventure mode. These frozen rolls are packed with hearty, plant-based protein and colorful veggies, all wrapped up in that classic kimbap rice and seaweed combo. Pop them in the microwave or air fryer to defrost, and they're ready to consume in minutes. The result is a flavorful and filling treat that isn't too heavy. Whether you're a longtime fan of Korean food or just looking for a snack that's not another protein bar, this kimbap offers a fun, filling twist. It gets bonus points for being meatless and easy to eat on the go.
9. Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu
Mandu are Korean-style dumplings that have been a staple of home cooking and celebratory meals for centuries. Originally thought to have made their entry into Korean lifestyle via the Silk Road, mandu are a beloved part of Korean cuisine, often enjoyed during holidays like Lunar New Year or simply as a comforting everyday snack. They're typically filled with a savory mix of meat, tofu, and vegetables, wrapped in a thin wheat dough and either steamed, pan-fried, or boiled. The flavor is rich and hearty, especially when paired with a soy dipping sauce or a splash of kimchi juice for extra zing.
One of the easiest (and tastiest) ways to try mandu at home is with Bibigo's Beef Bulgogi Mandu, available in bulk-sized glory at Costco. These dumplings are generously filled with marinated beef bulgogi (sweet, garlicky, and packed with umami) and vegetables. They crisp up beautifully in an air fryer or pan, making them perfect for a quick snack or light meal.
For anyone looking to break out of their snacking rut, Bibigo's mandu are a no-fuss way to dip into Korean flavors. They're hearty, flavorful, and totally craveable, an ideal gateway for dumpling newbies. Just try not to eat the whole bag in one sitting.
10. Ajinomoto Tokyo-Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken
Shoyu ramen is a classic Japanese noodle soup that's all about balance and savory depth. "Shoyu" means soy sauce in Japanese, and this variety gets its signature salty, slightly tangy broth from a base of soy sauce layered over clear chicken or pork stock. Compared to richer, creamier tonkotsu ramen (made from pork bones) or miso ramen (flavored with fermented soybean paste), shoyu ramen is lighter but still deeply satisfying — think clean, umami-packed comfort food. It's the OG ramen style that was first served in Tokyo in the early 1900s, and it's still one of the most popular ramen types today.
For an easy, slurp-worthy intro to this ramen style, look no further than Ajinomoto Tokyo-Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken, available at Costco. These frozen bowls come with springy noodles, tender grilled chicken, and a rich soy-based broth that delivers a savory punch without overwhelming your palate. Just pop it in the microwave and in minutes, you've got a steamy, restaurant-style bowl ready to go. Whether you're new to ramen or a seasoned slurper, Ajinomoto's version gives a super convenient way to enjoy traditional Japanese flavors at home. It's a cozy, satisfying snack that beats a plain cup of noodles any day.
11. Ajinomoto Vegetable Yakisoba
Yakisoba is Japan's take on stir-fried noodles. Despite the name ("soba" usually refers to buckwheat noodles), this dish actually uses wheat-based noodles more similar to ramen. It originated in post-war Japan as a popular street food, often cooked up on sizzling griddles at festivals or casual eateries. The magic of yakisoba lies in its sauce: a savory-sweet, tangy blend of soy sauce, Worcestershire, and sometimes oyster sauce that coats every strand in umami goodness. Toss in some veggies and maybe a little pork or seafood, and you've got a quick, flavorful dish that hits all the right spots.
Costco makes it easy to bring those flavors home with Ajinomoto's Vegetable Yakisoba, a freezer-aisle find that's both convenient and surprisingly crave-worthy. Packed with carrots, cabbage, and onions, this veggie version doesn't skimp on flavor, and the noodles hold up beautifully after a quick spin in the microwave or skillet. It's a solid option for anyone looking to branch out from basic snacks and try something a little more exciting, but still ridiculously easy to prep. From feeding a midday craving to fixing up a satisfying side, this yakisoba delivers bold flavor in under five minutes. It's the snack that eats like a meal, no chopsticks required (but they do make it more fun).
12. Pulmuone Beef Potstickers
Potstickers, those delightful little dumplings with a crispy bottom and tender top, have been winning hearts across Asia for generations. Having originated in China, these bite-sized treats are a staple of dim sum and family meals, beloved for their mix of textures and flavors. Traditionally filled with pork, shrimp, or vegetables, potstickers are pan-fried to create a golden, crunchy base, then steamed to infuse the filling with moisture, yielding a perfect harmony of crisp and soft textures. Whether served as an appetizer, a snack, or even part of a meal, potstickers pair wonderfully with tangy dipping sauces like soy sauce mixed with vinegar or chili oil.
Pulmuone Beef Potstickers from Costco give a fresh twist on a classic favorite. Unlike their frozen counterparts, these fresh potstickers boast an inviting aroma and a texture that speaks to their just-made quality. Packed with a beefy filling that's been seasoned to savory perfection, they offer a hearty alternative for snackers looking to elevate their flavor game. Simply pan-fry or steam them for a few minutes, and you've got a snack that feels as indulgent as it is convenient. For anyone craving fresh, restaurant-quality potstickers that bring a vibrant burst of umami to the table, Pulmuone's version is definitely worth adding to your cart.
13. Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate Cookies
Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate Cookies are the kind of snack that hits you right in the nostalgic sweet tooth, whether you grew up with them or are just now discovering their adorable charm. Originally from Japan, these bite-sized cookies are made by Meiji, a beloved confectionery company known for cranking out playful, high-quality sweets since the early 20th century. Each crunchy, golden cookie boasts a tiny panda print (seriously cute), and inside is a creamy, rich chocolate filling that oozes just enough to keep things interesting without being messy.
Flavor-wise, think of them as the lovechild of a shortbread cookie and a soft-centered truffle. They're sweet but not cloying, with just the right balance of crunch and melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Hello Panda has built a cult following worldwide, and Costco's jumbo-sized boxes make it easy to stock up. If you're into snacks that are equal parts fun and tasty, these cookies are an easy win. Whether you're snacking solo, packing a treat for the kids, or just want something to make your afternoon coffee a little more joyful, Hello Panda adds a playful pop of flavor to any snack lineup.