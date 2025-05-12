12 Facts About The Costco Food Court Only True Fans Know

There's really no equivalent to a Costco shopping trip. It's a treasure hunt. It's a strategic mission. It's a battle through crowds and looming, signless aisles containing staggering quantities of just about everything you could want. A store offering fridges, prime cuts of meat, drum sets, ready-to-eat meals, and engagement rings all within walking distance of each other is definitely hard to beat, especially when you consider how fairly the company treats its employees. All this and more is why Costco remains as one of America's most recognizable and beloved chain stores, but one of the key draws of Costco remains its indomitable food court.

Food court restaurants are among the pinnacle of dining experiences thanks to their play on convenience and variety, and that's exactly what the Costco food court provides. Whether you've concluded your shopping either peckish or ravenous, the food court has something for you that you can choose to sit down and eat or bring home to enjoy in private, all for ridiculously low prices. Over the years, the food court has drawn in millions of fans eager to maximize their dining experience, and through various menu hacks, interesting factoids, and ways to access exclusive information, we think it's done just that.