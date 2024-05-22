Your Instant Ramen Will Taste Restaurant-Worthy With One Simple Swap

Instant ramen is a workhorse of a food. It's quick and delicious, there's no doubt about it. Coming in many different variations and from a wide variety of brands, each with their own mix of flavorings, ramen is certainly a delightful meal or snack. And it's easily customizable as well. If creamy is your preferred style, you can always add egg and mayonnaise to the base. If you're into toppings, there's an almost endless list of veggies and proteins to add: Think bok choy, mushrooms, or a jammy, soft soy sauce egg. But if brothy, delicious, rich restaurant style ramen is what you're after, then there is one simple and inexpensive hack you'll want to try. Adding broth as the base of your ramen soup instead of water will bring your pack of instant noodles to an entirely new level.

Advertisement

Chicken or vegetable broth will add richness to your soup that is sorely lacking in water-based instant ramen, especially a more basic instant ramen such as Maruchan. This broth swap will give your noodles more flavor. Consider boiling your noodles in broth rather than water. Adding the flavor pack is optional. However, you should be mindful about your flavor pack's sodium content, as many broths contain a lot of sodium on their own. Adding both might make your soup too salty. Instead, you might choose a low sodium or no-salt-added broth with a flavor packet. Or you can ditch the packet altogether and jazz up your broth on your own. Really, there is no limit when it comes to making your perfect ramen, as long as you like how it tastes.

Advertisement