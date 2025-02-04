The Popular Asian Snack You Can Now Try At Costco
From must-have toiletries to medicine cabinet essentials and top-shelf liquor, Costco pretty much has it all. Amid its bustling repertoire of bulk necessities, shoppers can find unique, hidden gems in its snack section that they may not find at competing supermarkets. Take hard-boiled quail eggs, for example — a popular Asian snack available at participating Costco locations.
Only a third of the size of chicken eggs, quail eggs are a bite-sized finger food popular in cuisines across Japan, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea, and Thailand. You might find them fried, skewered, and sold as a portable street food snack or braised, boiled, or grilled and paired with rice or noodle dishes. At some Costcos, however, shoppers can purchase a bag of 54 individually wrapped hardboiled quail eggs from Snak Yard to enjoy as a quick protein-rich snack. The eggs are marinated, hard-boiled, peeled, and baked and come in two different styles — stewed and salt-baked.
Customer reviews of the shelf-stable ready-to-eat quail eggs have been mixed. A food reviewer on TikTok claims that despite their convenience, the poultry snack flaunts a too-chewy texture that lacks moisture. However, another foodie on Facebook suggested braising them to tenderize their mouthfeel. One happy customer on Reddit said that although packaged quail eggs won't taste the same as their freshly prepared counterparts, the Costco product tastes similar to those sold in China. Costco's hard-boiled quail eggs are available at select locations, so check your local store online before making a trip.
Tasty ways to enjoy Costco quail eggs
Costco's quail eggs are a pop-in-your-mouth snack that deliver a hit of protein without requiring any prep work. However, hard-boiled quail eggs are just as versatile as chicken eggs, so don't hesitate to jazz them up or introduce them into more robust recipes.
To maintain their convenience while imparting extra flavor, consider dipping them in a delectable sauce like sriracha or wasabi mayo (ideally made with real wasabi). Although they're ready to eat straight from the package, you can enhance their texture by firing up the stove and sauteeing them until crispy or braising them until they're tender and ripe. Make a mid-day snack a proper lunch by eating Costco quail eggs alongside other bites like tangy kimchi and crunchy seaweed.
Costco's hard-boiled quail eggs aren't exclusively for snacking, however. Incorporate them into hearty meals where their salty, savory taste can mingle harmoniously with other ingredients. Use the quail eggs as a congee topping with green onions or as a secret weapon to elevate instant ramen. Add them to a hot-pot smorgasbord or skewer them with Korean barbecue meats for a portable, poolside meal. Quail eggs are more versatile than you might realize, so experiment with these convenient Costco snacks to discover your favorite way to enjoy them.