The Popular Asian Snack You Can Now Try At Costco

From must-have toiletries to medicine cabinet essentials and top-shelf liquor, Costco pretty much has it all. Amid its bustling repertoire of bulk necessities, shoppers can find unique, hidden gems in its snack section that they may not find at competing supermarkets. Take hard-boiled quail eggs, for example — a popular Asian snack available at participating Costco locations.

Only a third of the size of chicken eggs, quail eggs are a bite-sized finger food popular in cuisines across Japan, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea, and Thailand. You might find them fried, skewered, and sold as a portable street food snack or braised, boiled, or grilled and paired with rice or noodle dishes. At some Costcos, however, shoppers can purchase a bag of 54 individually wrapped hardboiled quail eggs from Snak Yard to enjoy as a quick protein-rich snack. The eggs are marinated, hard-boiled, peeled, and baked and come in two different styles — stewed and salt-baked.

Customer reviews of the shelf-stable ready-to-eat quail eggs have been mixed. A food reviewer on TikTok claims that despite their convenience, the poultry snack flaunts a too-chewy texture that lacks moisture. However, another foodie on Facebook suggested braising them to tenderize their mouthfeel. One happy customer on Reddit said that although packaged quail eggs won't taste the same as their freshly prepared counterparts, the Costco product tastes similar to those sold in China. Costco's hard-boiled quail eggs are available at select locations, so check your local store online before making a trip.