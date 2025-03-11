What The Color Of Your Pho Broth Reveals About Its Flavor And Quality

Pho is one of the world's great soup dishes. Equal parts comforting and aromatic, nourishing and invigorating, and accessible and difficult to make, it's a food whose widespread appeal is easy to understand. Indeed, pho is one of the stars of Vietnamese cuisine's widespread popularity stateside. And it's a dish that's delicious enjoyed out; pho dependably tastes better at a restaurant.

So if you're looking to get better-versed in navigating the dish, one of the first things to take note of is the color. The broth appearance is an immediate indicator of the soup quality; pho should appear clear and slightly golden. Brown coloration is a common occurrence; it's a sign that the soup wasn't skimmed properly and that there is off-tasting beef or poultry scum mixed into the soup. Such pho won't taste as clean, with unpalatable meaty notes. Brown-colored pho broths can also result due to the use of ground spices, which lend an unpleasant mouthfeel.

A bit of cloudiness — especially when pho is served from the bottom of the pot — is acceptable. Such a tinge of white may also appear from noodle starch. However, any other type of coloration is undoubtedly a sign that something's gone wrong. So look for that appetizing golden hue for a mouthwatering bowl.