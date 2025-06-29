13 Unique Vanilla Ice Cream Toppings You Need To Try
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vanilla ice cream may be a classic, but that doesn't mean it has to be plain. Its smooth, creamy base is the perfect blank canvas for sundae extras that add contrast, complexity, and a bit of intrigue. These 13 unique vanilla ice cream toppings you need to try — from chili crisp to blue cheese — are sure to inspire your next bowl or waffle cone.
Many of these toppings come from unexpected places, like the spice rack, the cheese drawer, or your favorite condiment shelf. Together, they bring a pop of salt, a flash of heat, a tangy twist, or a satisfying crunch.
Here you'll find insights into each topping's sensory appeal, why it works well with vanilla, how to use it, a product recommendation, and a bonus tip. Each suggestion is meant to spark curiosity and encourage playful experimentation. Whether you're making a late-night snack or creating a fancy dinner party dessert, these toppings offer something a little different — and a lot more exciting — than sprinkles.
1. Chili crisp
The crunchy, fiery condiment used as a savory alternative to hot sauce isn't typically thought of as a dessert topping. But, chili crisp — a combination of peppers, garlic, peppercorns, shallots, and soy sauce — is surprisingly delicious on a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The sweetness of the vanilla softens the heat while the savory bits of chili crisp add texture and deliver hot and cold sensations, silkiness, and richness in every bite.
The pairing shines because vanilla acts as a neutral backdrop while the chili crisp pops without overwhelming the palate. Drizzle the oil and let it melt slightly into the ice cream, then swirl in some crispy bits for a crackle in every spoonful. A mild to medium-heat chili crisp works best, so the treat doesn't become too overpowering for your taste buds.
Try your vanilla ice cream and chili crisp in a freshly made waffle cone to dial up the crunch even more. Fly By Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp, available on Amazon, is a perfect companion for your next scoop.
2. Olive oil and flaky sea salt
The classic duo usually reserved for crusty bread and roasted vegetables can work magic on vanilla ice cream too. Olive oil enhances the richness of the ice cream — especially if you're trying French vanilla, made with egg yolks — while sea salt draws out the creaminess. Together, they unlock a new dimension in one seemingly simple scoop.
The pairing is delicious because fat and salt are flavor enhancers. A good extra virgin olive oil has earthy notes that round out the vanilla, while the salt adds contrast with a light crunch. The result is close to a salted caramel topping, but more unexpected and a little less sweet.
Use a drizzle of olive oil, such as Atlas Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and a pinch of sea salt, like Saltverk Hand Harvested Flaky Sea Salt. The oil should pool slightly on the ice cream's surface to create glossy ripples. Serve your scoop with a shortbread cookie on the side for a dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
3. Balsamic glaze
This sweet and tangy syrup is the kind of topping that catches you off guard in the best way. Its slight acidity, richness, and fruitiness bring unique depth to vanilla ice cream. Drizzling balsamic glaze over a scoop feels fancy, like something you might find on a dessert menu in a tucked-away bistro.
The combination works because balsamic vinegar is naturally sweet, especially when reduced to a glaze. The tartness of the glaze goes well with the creamy texture of ice cream, while the stickiness of the syrup enhances the whole experience. Try a vanilla bean variety to let the glaze's floral notes really take center stage.
Use a light hand and a slow pour — a little bit goes a long way. Colavita Balsamic Glaze, made in Italy, has a thick, glossy texture perfect for an after-dinner scoop. To take your ice cream to the next level, make it a sundae by adding some fresh strawberries and toasted pecans alongside the drizzle. Feeling adventurous? Make your own balsamic glaze with a bit of honey.
4. Curry powder
The mustard-yellow powder might not be your first pick when raiding the spice cabinet for a dessert topping, but don't count it out. A gentle sprinkle of curry powder over vanilla ice cream creates warmth, earthiness, and a touch of mystery. The flavor is subtle, but layered, like a cup of chai tea with less sugar.
Curry powder — made of turmeric, coriander, cumin, and more — goes well with ice cream because the blend of spices play into the vanilla's richness, creating an explosion of flavors. Just a pinch of powder is enough to bring balance to your scoop, especially if you're indulging in a vanilla bean variety or vanilla custard. The spices linger on the palate for a fragrant, lingering finish.
Start with a light dusting of powder by trying Spicewalla Madras Curry Powder. To add some complexity, dress up your scoop even more with toasted coconut flakes and a drizzle of honey.
5. Candied bacon
If you've ever had a side of bacon drizzled with maple syrup on your breakfast plate, you already know this pairing has potential. But candied bacon isn't just reserved for mornings or forever changing how you make BLTs. The bacon delivers crispiness and smokiness, while the sugar coating offers a caramelized crunch. The combination of flavors gives a scoop of vanilla ice cream a bold and savory edge.
The fat, salt, and sugar of candied bacon are flavor amplifiers. The bacon's salty notes are a nice contrast against the creaminess of vanilla, producing a rich and balanced bite in each spoonful. The result is indulgent, unexpected, and full of texture — especially if you use thick-cut bacon for an extra crunch.
Chop the bacon into bite-sized pieces and sprinkle it over your scoop before serving. To upgrade your topping, add some bourbon to your candied bacon for a boozy twist. Or, try a ready-made option, like Bacon Mamma Jamma Candied Bacon Jerky.
6. Potato chips
Potato chips aren't just for snacking straight out of the bag. They're also a unique topping that's perfect for vanilla ice cream. The salty crunch pairs well with the sweet vanilla notes, ensuring each bite has a mix of crispiness, lightness, and coolness. The experience is similar to the nostalgic feeling of dipping French fries into your milkshake at the drive-thru.
This combination works because of the contrast in flavors. The potato chips' saltiness sharpens the vanilla and the fat in the chips complements the dairy. The crunch delivers extra dimension and satisfaction. Thicker chips, like those with ridges or a kettle-cooked variety, hold up better without getting too soggy. Crumble a few chips on top of your scoop right before serving to keep them crisp.
Experiment with a lightly-salted chip, like Cape Cod Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. If you're craving a sundae, add a drizzle of chocolate sauce for a snack that's sure to hit the spot.
7. Pickle brine
The tangy, salty splash might sound bizarre, but it's weirdly delightful over vanilla ice cream. The pickle brine's acidity cuts through the silkiness of the ice cream for a clash that wakes up your taste buds. It's a flavor jolt for the adventurous eater. Pickle brine — typically a mix of salt, white vinegar, and sometimes sugar or spices — creates a funky counterpoint to the soft sweetness of vanilla. The savory, sour combination brings out the dairy's richness and transforms the scoop into a dessert that's unusual and punchy.
Begin with just a teaspoon or two of brine and drizzle it lightly over a single scoop. Make sure to chill it first — warm pickle juice just doesn't taste the same. If you'd like a crunch, add a few crushed dill pickle chips. Make your own crispy pickles at home or pick a basic, no-frills brine, such as Mt. Olive 100% Kosher Dill Pickle Brine. Another option is to choose juice with garlic and peppers, like Pops' Pepper Patch Spicy Pickle Elixir, to give your after-dinner treat even more kick. Try serving your vanilla ice cream in a chilled martini glass and garnish with a pickle spear for an offbeat presentation.
8. Matcha powder
The bright green, earthy, and bitter powder typically found in your morning tea isn't just for sipping — it's also a natural match for vanilla ice cream. A light dusting of matcha powder over a fresh scoop adds color and a hint of bitterness to your bowl or waffle cone.
Matcha is a Japanese powder made from crushed green tea leaves. When paired with ice cream, the result is similar to a matcha latte from your local coffee shop, but colder, creamier, and more indulgent. The matcha's bitterness tames the sugary ice cream, while the tea rounds out the flavors with a grassy finish.
Sift a pinch of high-quality matcha powder over your scoop or swirl some into a serving of soft serve. Since matcha is so concentrated, a little goes a long way. There is a difference between ceremonial and culinary matcha, so be sure to look for culinary-grade matcha, like Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Green Tea Powder. After dusting your scoop, drizzle on some white chocolate sauce for an extra, café-inspired touch.
9. Toasted sesame seeds
This nutty, golden topping is fragrant with just the right amount of crunch and adds a savory element to vanilla ice cream. Sesame seeds are a global staple often found on sushi, noodles, stir-fry, and hamburger buns — and they're just as delicious sprinkled over a cold scoop.
Toasting sesame seeds intensifies their flavor, releasing a warm, slightly smoky taste that pairs beautifully with vanilla's sweetness. The seeds bring a satisfying balance of textures to elevate your dessert from simple to sophisticated. Sesame seeds — especially black ones — are packed with healthy fats and minerals, so your sundae gets a nutritional upgrade too.
Sprinkle a pinch of black or white (or both!) sesame seeds over your ice cream right before serving. Black seeds tend to have a nuttier flavor and more crunch. To amplify the bite, try mixing in a dash of salt for a sweet and salty blend that mimics the vibe of sesame brittle without the need for a candy thermometer. Try Fusion Select Roasted Black Sesame Seeds or Fusion Select Roasted White Sesame Seeds.
10. Black sesame paste
If toasted sesame seeds are the garnish, then black sesame paste is the creamy, concentrated counterpart. The inky spread has a deeply nutty and smoky flavor that delivers a distinctive flair to desserts. The paste is traditionally used in Asian sweets, like mochi, but works wonderfully in unexpected ways, such as in brownies and cookies. Its richness and earthiness also harmonize against the sweetness of a bowl of vanilla ice cream.
Think of black sesame paste like the peanut butter of sesame seeds — smooth, a tad bitter, and packed with flavor. Like peanut butter, a small swirl of black sesame paste goes a long way. You can spoon it on warm, drizzle it, or marble it through a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an eye-catching treat. Try a store-bought option, like Nouka Black Sesame Paste, available on Amazon, or check your local Asian grocery store.
11. Pepper jelly
This sweet and spicy Southern condiment wakes up a bowl of vanilla ice cream. Pepper jelly is made with sugar, vinegar, and chopped jalapeños or bell peppers. It's the kind of topping that makes you pause, then go back for another bite. The bright red jelly is sure to bring tangy heat to a cool summer treat.
The spice in pepper jelly starts mellow, but the intensity builds with each bite. The warmth of the peppers cuts through the creaminess of vanilla ice cream. Spoon it on a scoop like a compote — just enough for a glossy, zesty kick. The flavor contrast is oddly both comforting and daring, like a cheese plate turned dessert.
If you're feeling adventurous, make your own pepper jelly at home with leftover wine. Prefer store-bought? Try Braswell's Red Pepper Jelly, available on Amazon. Warm the jelly slightly in the microwave before serving for a more sauce-like finish. Add some pecans for crunchiness and a nod to the Southern roots of this unique sundae.
12. Pomegranate molasses
The thick, tart, and lightly sweet syrup is a bold drizzle for vanilla ice cream. Pomegranate molasses has a rich and fruity tang and is a staple in Middle Eastern cooking, often used in salad dressings, marinades, and stews. However, the deep ruby glaze shines in desserts too.
The hue of pomegranate molasses adds visual interest, while the flavor brings sharp acidity and a gentle sweetness. It tastes like a tangier, more complex version of grenadine. Ribbon a tablespoon or two of pomegranate molasses over your scoop of vanilla to add a punch of brightness to every bite. Its acidity acts like a palate cleanser between spoonfuls of rich dairy. The result is a dessert that feels vibrant, balanced, and totally unique.
Try Cortas Pomegranate Molasses, available on Amazon or at specialty grocery stores. To elevate your scoop, top your ice cream with crushed pistachios or a few fresh pomegranate arils for color and crunch.
13. Blue cheese
The funky, salty cheese might seem better suited to a salad than a sundae. However, when sprinkled over vanilla ice cream, blue cheese creates a unique harmony. The ice cream's cool, creamy nature mellows the pungency of the cheese. The blue cheese adds an element of complexity and a savory edge that keeps things interesting. The magic of this pairing lies in the contrast. Much like a slice of salted caramel cheesecake or a fig, gorgonzola, and prosciutto tart, the sweet-salty balance enhances all of the flavors.
Crumble just a bit of blue cheese over your scoop. Consider drizzling some honey to bridge the gap between after-dinner treat and cheese plate. The outcome is indulgent, tangy, and refined, like a deconstructed dessert course at a fancy restaurant. Choose a milder, creamy cheese, like Danish blue to avoid overpowering the vanilla.