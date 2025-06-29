We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vanilla ice cream may be a classic, but that doesn't mean it has to be plain. Its smooth, creamy base is the perfect blank canvas for sundae extras that add contrast, complexity, and a bit of intrigue. These 13 unique vanilla ice cream toppings you need to try — from chili crisp to blue cheese — are sure to inspire your next bowl or waffle cone.

Many of these toppings come from unexpected places, like the spice rack, the cheese drawer, or your favorite condiment shelf. Together, they bring a pop of salt, a flash of heat, a tangy twist, or a satisfying crunch.

Here you'll find insights into each topping's sensory appeal, why it works well with vanilla, how to use it, a product recommendation, and a bonus tip. Each suggestion is meant to spark curiosity and encourage playful experimentation. Whether you're making a late-night snack or creating a fancy dinner party dessert, these toppings offer something a little different — and a lot more exciting — than sprinkles.