Use That Glass Of Leftover Wine To Make An Elevated Jam
After hosting a party, you may stumble into the kitchen the next morning to find there's still a glass or two's worth of wine in an opened bottle. If your body is begging you not to finish it, but it pains you to just pour it down the drain, we have a solution for you that will put that leftover wine to use before it goes bad: Use it in a jam or jelly recipe. Wine jam or jelly can be made with either red, white, or rosé wine, and there are tons of delicious recipes you could try for breakfast, lunch, snacks, or even appetizers to share at your next dinner party, as it will keep in the refrigerator for several months.
If you're wondering if wine jam or jelly is better, it really just depends on your personal preferences. All you need is a sauce pot, sugar, pectin (which is a gelatin), and any other accompanying fruits, juices, or spices to truly customize your creation. You'll want to cook down the fruits and spices for about 15 minutes until everything is fork-tender before adding in the rest of the ingredients, including the wine.
The wine jam or jelly recipe possibilities are endless
Whipping up jars of wine jam or jelly is easier than you think, and allows you to get creative with new recipes without wasting a drop of wine. The taste of the wine will definitely come through, so it's best to use a bottle that you actually enjoy. However, if you're gifted a bottle of something subpar that you just know you would never pour yourself a glass to drink, disguising it with other flavors in a jam or jelly will utilize the wine without the accompanying guilt of dumping someone's gift straight down the kitchen sink.
While there is no shortage of recipes to try, white wine is typically lighter and crisper, and would pair well with citrus flavors like lemon, or even apple or pomegranate. Red wines are deeper and bolder, and go great with berries, cherries, plums, or grapes. Try adding spices like cinnamon or cardamom for an extra layer of flavor. A rosé would complement summer flavors like peach, or get a little spicy and make hot pepper jelly with jalapeños (trust us, spicy and rosé are a beautiful combination). Your wine jam or jelly will taste great on crackers with cream cheese, crusty toast with ricotta cheese, or on a sandwich accompanying salty meats like prosciutto.