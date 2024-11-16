Use That Glass Of Leftover Wine To Make An Elevated Jam

After hosting a party, you may stumble into the kitchen the next morning to find there's still a glass or two's worth of wine in an opened bottle. If your body is begging you not to finish it, but it pains you to just pour it down the drain, we have a solution for you that will put that leftover wine to use before it goes bad: Use it in a jam or jelly recipe. Wine jam or jelly can be made with either red, white, or rosé wine, and there are tons of delicious recipes you could try for breakfast, lunch, snacks, or even appetizers to share at your next dinner party, as it will keep in the refrigerator for several months.

If you're wondering if wine jam or jelly is better, it really just depends on your personal preferences. All you need is a sauce pot, sugar, pectin (which is a gelatin), and any other accompanying fruits, juices, or spices to truly customize your creation. You'll want to cook down the fruits and spices for about 15 minutes until everything is fork-tender before adding in the rest of the ingredients, including the wine.