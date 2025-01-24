The Ultimate Secret To Making Crispy Pickles Is In The Beverage Aisle

When it comes to pickles, homemade pickles are hard to beat. Of course, you can toss a jar into your grocery cart, but they're so easy to make at home — and you can control the texture, the flavor, and the cut of these crunchy, tangy cucumbers. However, you probably haven't been utilizing one common ingredient for the crispiest cucumbers: tea leaves. When pickling veggies, tea works alongside ingredients like water and salt to crisp the veggies because it contains something called tannins.

If you pickle with tea, the process stays fairly similar. Most importantly, pre-salting your cucumbers — where you don't need to use any liquids — allows the veggies to lose some of their moisture before they're brined. When it's time to brine, add some loose-leaf tea (as opposed to a usual tea bag) to the jar in order for this to work best. Leave the pickles to brine and absorb the liquid for at least an hour, and the end result is a delicious, crunchy jar of pickles.