The Party-Hosting Faux Pas Ina Garten Stands Firm On

Some people might delight in the notion of entertaining multi-hyphenate celebrity chef Ina Garten in their own home, some may dissolve under the intimidation, and others, still, will balk at the whole hypothetical. But there are oodles of useful tips to glean from Garten's own personal and professional experience as a party host from over the years. In particular, there's one dinner party faux pas you should always avoid.

"Nobody should ever make a new recipe for guests," Garten told Esquire in its ever revelatory "What I've Learned" series. "You have no idea how it's going to turn out. You should make something you know you love — something you know how to do without breaking a sweat, which you know your guests are going to adore," she said. If you already have your own Ina Garten-inspired 10 recipe arsenal, that should work out just fine. Otherwise, we recommend expanding your repertoire of trust recipes. The Barefoot Contessa's brilliantly flavorful roast chicken is certainly one for the list, and it's an easy, elegant option for feeding a group (the juicy secret is dry brining the bird). Just be sure to roast it with vegetables you've already mastered, too, lest you're left with the bitter taste of a broccoli rabe blunder or the like. The same principle applies to your own personal best dish: Group gatherings just aren't the best time for experimentation. Cook what you know.