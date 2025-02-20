Ina Garten's 10-Recipe Rule Is The Genius Way To Become A Better Home-Chef

From telling us that "store-bought is fine" to underlining the importance of keeping a jar full of tasting spoons by the stove, television personality and author Ina Garten has offered reams of advice over the years. One invaluable tip is Garten's belief that "you really only need 10 recipes" in your arsenal, a brilliant way for intrepid home cooks to gain skill, versatility, and confidence in the kitchen.

While preparing pan-fried salmon cakes in an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten explains how she uses the same recipe with lobster and crab, emphasizing how one basic recipe can have multiple applications. If you have ten simple recipes, "and if you can make each one of those recipes three different ways, you've got a repertoire of 30 recipes." Just consider the possibilities once you've mastered a foolproof recipe for whole roasted chicken. Armed with this know-how, you can easily transfer those flavors and skills to roasting turkey or Cornish game hen.