Is There A Difference Between Tomato Sauce And Tomato Gravy?

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but call it something like Atomic Blonde, and only a niche portion of the population is going to have any idea what you're talking about. But, just like the Atomic Blonde is still a rose, so too is tomato sauce gravy, and tomato gravy, sauce. The usage is regional, sometimes even down to household address, and if you've been saying it one way, you've probably been saying it like that for as long as you can remember.

Those who have been introduced to whichever opposing term later in life will remember exactly where they were when sauce suddenly became gravy or vice versa. It might have been in the home of a beloved future in-law, in a darkened movie theater, or while languidly browsing the internet. Your first entrée into the gravy twilight zone might have been a promise to pair "gravy" with "noodles" (yet another interchangeable moniker that Italians raise their eyebrows at). Of course, in most cases the dish in question will simply end up being spaghetti served with red sauce. The important thing, though, is whether you're calling it gravy and noodles, or sauce and spaghetti, this delicious meal will taste the same.