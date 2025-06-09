The Genius Way Ina Garten Ensures Her Chicken Is Extra Flavorful

When you're a celebrity chef, beloved author, and erstwhile specialty shop owner known for living beautifully, unpacking groceries and starting dinner in one fell swoop comes naturally, And that's precisely how Food Network darling Ina Garten gets a jump on her famed roast chicken. In a clip from "Barefoot Contessa," Garten casually mentions to a pal that she starts seasoning her chicken as soon as it gets through the door.

"First thing I do, actually, is I salt it in advance," Garten says in the clip. "When it comes home from the store, I salt it, put it in the fridge, and all that salt gets into the meat, so it gives it lots of flavor." This roast chicken seasoning technique is referred to as a dry brine, and it's a perfect way to achieve delicious chicken all on its own, even though Garten goes on to further jazz up her bird. Dry brining helps a protein retain its natural moisture, which leads to a juicier finished product. Dry brining also draws said moisture inward, away from surface areas, leading to the coveted crispy golden skin in the chicken's case. And if you've ever shaken some salt over a chicken in your own kitchen before letting it rest in the refrigerator, then congratulations: you've already successfully executed a dry brine. This technique is so easy to repeat that it's a natural choice for inclusion in Ina Garten's 10-recipe rule.