The Science Behind Why Broccoli Rabe Is So Bitter (And How To Remedy It)

The first route you can take to reduce the bitterness of broccoli rabe is roasting it. Rather than needing to go in with sugar, this cooking method takes care of it for you. It brings out the natural sugars in vegetables, enhancing their sweetness. Plus, it'll give your food a pleasantly crispy texture. An alternative approach to roasting would be to blanch your broccoli rabe. This technique is especially ideal for those who plan to eat the veggie perhaps as a side or all on its own for a snack. Briefly boiling the ingredient deactivates some of those bitter-tasting enzymes and prevents them from combining and becoming even harsher. You can then sauté the veggies with sweet, salty, or acidic flavors to further balance the bitterness. For example, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, and lemon juice are solid options. You could also opt for ingredients like onions, black pepper, and even some Romano cheese.

Another tip, which America's Test Kitchen arrived at through trial and error, is to be mindful of the way in which you cut up the rapini. The more you damage its cells by chopping it into fine pieces, especially its leaves where the enzymes are concentrated, the more its bitter taste will be released. So, when possible, keep broccoli rabe in larger pieces and avoid hacking up the florets. It's a small action that can make a big difference in toning down your veggies' overwhelming flavor.