Genericization: the term for when a brand is so intertwined with a product, it becomes a common name. It's a well-known phenomenon in the case of Coke, and more surprisingly, Chapstick. Meanwhile in the realm of liquor, Hennessy is a brand that fits the bill. Many know that the name refers to a label, yet the liquor is so iconic, some drinkers don't know its contents. Perhaps they mistakenly think whiskey, or a standalone barrel aged liquor style.

Well, let's clear up any confusion. Hennessy is a cognac (which itself, is a type of brandy). In fact, it's the world's largest popular producer of the spirit, eclipsing competition by several magnitudes. As per legal definition, the spirit is distilled from grapes grown in the Cognac part of France. And specifically Hennessy comes together in the Charente region using ugni grapes. It's available in a wide range of aging types; there are also coveted rare releases. So whether you're trying to make the best cocktails for cognac or after a special sipper, Hennessy will fit your needs.