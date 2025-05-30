Everything You Need To Know About Cooking With Rosemary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most common herbs grown in home gardens, rosemary has a reputation for being "that ingredient" ... the one you see in recipes but never have the confidence to use yourself. Many people even have it on hand, right out the back door, and still never give it a go. It's time to change that.

"There are so many ways to cook with rosemary," says Shawna Clark, founder and creator of Healthy Foodie Girl. From roasted chicken, where it adds a beautiful depth of flavor, to root vegetables and bread, rosemary is heavenly, she says. "You can even throw a few sprigs into tomato-based sauces or soups to let the flavor gently infuse as it simmers. And don't be afraid to strip the leaves off the stem and finely chop them for seasoning proteins or making compound butter. It adds that cozy, herby note that makes a dish feel complete."

Enthusiasm for rosemary is nothing new. "Rosemary has a rich history, dating back to ancient Greece and Rome," says Robert Smith, private chef at Culinary Collective ATL. "Today, we still cherish rosemary for its distinct flavor and versatility, elevating dishes from roasted meats to baked goods, while also benefiting from its antioxidant properties." In other words, if you're not already using rosemary in your cooking, what are you even doing? Here's a comprehensive guide that will have you cooking with this delicious and fragrant Mediterranean herb in no time.