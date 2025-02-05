The Fresh Herb Ina Garten Uses To Give Chicken Salad A Serious Flavor Boost

There are countless ways to prepare a tasty chicken salad. It's an easy, packable lunch idea that's loaded with protein — and it doesn't have to be boring. Get a creamy texture with anything from mayonnaise to Greek yogurt, and don't forget to add plenty of herbs. Celebrity chef Ina Garten has one fresh herb she counts on to give her salad a big flavor boost: tarragon.

Tarragon has an interesting profile with a subtle licorice taste; Garten calls the herb "anise-flavored." It's not overwhelming by any means, and some also get a slightly minty, peppery bite from it. Fresh tarragon has soft leaves that can be plucked and chopped, then added into any dish for a hint of vibrancy. A little goes a long way, though, because it's meant to create flavor notes that don't overpower the recipe. Garten adds it as one of the last ingredients in her chicken salad. "[It's] subtle, but I think it'll make all the difference," she says in a video via Food Network.