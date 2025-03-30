How To Turn Olives Into A Crunchy, Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer

Not everybody enjoys olives, but perhaps they just haven't found the right way to eat them. Olives are delicious fruits that grows on trees. The fruit can't be eaten raw. It has to be cured before consumption. From there, the food can be enjoyed solo or served as a side. Olives can often be found as a bar snack, on a charcuterie board, or incorporated into antipasto. Now, if you are looking to transform your olives into the perfect appetizer, look no further.

While olives are known for their briny taste and juicy texture, ever considered adding a bit of crunch? With just a few ingredients and a few minutes, you can whip up a batch of air-fried green olives that are bound to be a crowd favorite. First, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees. Then, coat the olives. To do so, add flour in a bowl and a beaten egg in another bowl. Dip the olives in the flour and then in the egg. Finally, dip the wet olives into a third mixture of flour and bread crumbs. From there, place the olives in the air fryer. To make them extra crispy, ensure the olives are not overlapping. You can also coat the top lightly with cooking spray or a drizzle of oil. Air fry the olives until golden brown, flipping halfway. This can also be recreated in an oven or on a stovetop. For the latter, use a deep pan filled with oil for a nice fry.