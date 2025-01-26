Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Green Olive To Snack On
When it comes to Italian cooking, in Giada De Laurentiis we trust. Born in Rome and raised in a large Italian family, the cookbook author and erstwhile Food Network star has changed the way many American home cooks approach Italian cuisine. From elevating store-bought pasta sauce to spanking risotto for the perfect, creamy texture, De Laurentiis is full of helpful cooking tips. One of her most essential steps for culinary success? Keeping a well-stocked pantry. As outlined in her 2018 book "Giada's Italy," her own pantry is full of Italian staples like dried pasta of all shapes and sizes, high-quality extra virgin olive oil, and Calabrian chili paste, plus specialty items like anchovy oil and white fig jam. But despite her status as an acclaimed chef, De Laurentiis doesn't live in an ingredients-only house. In fact, one of her most essential pantry staples doubles as one of her favorite snacks.
Speaking to Bon Appétit, De Laurentiis shared that she eats Castelvetrano olives throughout the day. In "Giada's Italy," she describes the variety as "A bright green olive from Sicily with a buttery flavor that is more sweet than briny," while in "Eat Better, Feel Better," she says she considers them a superfood for their "apple-like bite" and general digestibility. Castelvetrano olives stand out from other green olives for their mild salinity and their hearty, almost meaty texture. Less briny than many of their olive counterparts, Castelvetranos are often eaten on their own or alongside other antipasti.
Fun ways to incorporate Castelvetrano Olives in your cooking
Snacking aside, if you start consistently stocking your pantry with Castelvetrano olives as Giada De Laurentiis does, you're sure to find new and exciting uses for them on salads, alongside cheese spreads, and chopped up in tapenades. Yet, you can still upgrade their snackability by marinating them as De Laurentiis does with citrus zest, garlic, and red pepper flakes (though black pepper, Marcona almonds, and squares of feta cheese would all be welcome).
Adding pitted Castelvetrano olives to dishes like pasta, panzanella, and salads is as easy as unscrewing the jar's lid. De Laurentiis has been known to toss the green drupes into savory antipasto salad and use them as the briny counterpart to sweeter and nuttier salad mix-ins like oranges, roasted beets, and hazelnuts. Castelvetrano olives would also make a great addition to aglio e olio pasta or a tomato and artichoke panzanella. And, just like rosemary, burst tomatoes, or caramelized onions, sliced Castelvetrano olives would be an excellent topping for a fluffy focaccia from your cast iron. No matter how you slice it, or how you choose to snack on it, a Castelvetrano olive is sure to elevate your next perfect pantry meal.