Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Green Olive To Snack On

When it comes to Italian cooking, in Giada De Laurentiis we trust. Born in Rome and raised in a large Italian family, the cookbook author and erstwhile Food Network star has changed the way many American home cooks approach Italian cuisine. From elevating store-bought pasta sauce to spanking risotto for the perfect, creamy texture, De Laurentiis is full of helpful cooking tips. One of her most essential steps for culinary success? Keeping a well-stocked pantry. As outlined in her 2018 book "Giada's Italy," her own pantry is full of Italian staples like dried pasta of all shapes and sizes, high-quality extra virgin olive oil, and Calabrian chili paste, plus specialty items like anchovy oil and white fig jam. But despite her status as an acclaimed chef, De Laurentiis doesn't live in an ingredients-only house. In fact, one of her most essential pantry staples doubles as one of her favorite snacks.

Speaking to Bon Appétit, De Laurentiis shared that she eats Castelvetrano olives throughout the day. In "Giada's Italy," she describes the variety as "A bright green olive from Sicily with a buttery flavor that is more sweet than briny," while in "Eat Better, Feel Better," she says she considers them a superfood for their "apple-like bite" and general digestibility. Castelvetrano olives stand out from other green olives for their mild salinity and their hearty, almost meaty texture. Less briny than many of their olive counterparts, Castelvetranos are often eaten on their own or alongside other antipasti.