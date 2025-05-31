Which Country Produces The Most Olives?

Olives are a seriously underrated part of the culinary world. When used to build a charcuterie board, they add amazing flavor contrast with their delightfully tangy and sharp flavor. They are quite versatile, and can be used as garnishes for cocktails, turned into cold-pressed olive oil, and so much more. While many appreciate the beauty of olives, few actually know where olives are mass produced.

Many assume Greece, but Spain is the country that produces the most olives: Each year, Spain produces nearly 6 million metric tons. This is nearly twice as much as Italy, the country in second place, which produces over 2 million metric tons of olives each year. Spain has been dominating olive production for quite some time, too, reaching 5.2 million metric tons produced back in 2017. There are a handful of countries that produce more than 1 million metric tons of olives per year, but Spain is the only one to consistently peak above 5 million metric tons on a yearly basis.