Black Vs Green Olives: What's The Real Difference?

Olives are remarkable little ingredients. They've got a salty, sometimes sweet taste and they've long been a staple in Mediterranean, especially Greek, cuisine. They're also the perfect garnish for a dirty martini. Usually, though, you've got a choice between green and black olives at the store, so what makes them different? Even though there are different kinds of olives out there, green and black olives aren't different varieties of the fruit — olives are technically fruits, by the way, and they're considered stone fruits, like cherries or peaches, because of the pits they contain. Instead, an olive's color is a way to identify its age.

Green and black olives are the exact same food at different stages of ripening. Green olives are younger and underripe, while black olives have been aged for longer and are either ripe or overripe. They have slightly different tastes as a result, with green olives tasting more bitter and black olives taste milder. However, the way they're both prepared can also affect their taste, as both black and green olives are cured after being harvested to preserve whatever stage of ripening they're currently in. The curing also alleviates some bitterness and makes them safe to eat.