Why You Can't Actually Eat Fresh Olives

The elegant bowl of olives at your dinner table might make your lips pucker with their salty-sour bite. However, fresh olives plucked directly from the branch are so bitter, they're inedible. Much like the stinging aroma alliums like garlic, chives, and tear-inducing raw onions release to protect themselves from hungry critters, raw olives possess an off-putting bitterness as a defense mechanism. This is the result of the phenolic compound, oleuropein. It acts as a deterrent to protect olives from voracious creatures.

Table olives, like the ones dotting your charcuterie board, must first be cured before they're palatable to munch on. It's estimated that only 10 percent of olives harvested become table olives, while the other 90 percent are used to make olive oil.The curing process eliminates the fruit's bitterness (yes, olives are a stone fruit like peaches, plums, and apricots). There are four primary methods for curing olives: brine curing, dry salt curing, water curing, and lye curing.