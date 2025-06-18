9 German Restaurant Chains We Wish Were In The US

There is a long-held misconception that German food consists of little more than a choice of strudels, schnitzel, sausages, and pretzels. True, the diet is heavy on meat, and, as with much of northern Europe, there are a glut of potato dishes, dumpling-strewn stews, and creative ways of serving baked apples on offer. Scratch below the surface, however, and you'll find much to write home about.

Germany is a nation of about 83.5 million people spread out over 137,821 square miles. Politically, it is subdivided into 16 federal states — or Bundesländer. Some, such as Bavaria and Brandenburg, have familiar-sounding names. Others, as is the case with Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, feature less prominently in the collective consciousness. Regardless, each offers fantastic regional specialties: There are the stuffed dumpling delights of Baden-Württemberg known as maultaschen. In Hamburg, the smell of sweet cinnamon pastries called Franzbrötchen fills the air on cold winter nights. Over in Lower Saxony, kale with sausage is a must-try item. Meanwhile, in the Rhineland, a stuffed pig's stomach dish called saumagen demands a bolder palate yet rewards those who partake.

Germany produces some truly excellent cheeses, a slew of fine wines, and the specificity of the German versus American beer differential is something well worth exploring. The nation's inherent diverse mix of people has also helped create a fusion of modern foods, aided and abetted by the fact that the landmass itself acts as a travel hub for all of Europe. Yes, you can find excellent pizza in Germany, and, yes, the country arguably produces the best doner kebabs outside of Turkey. Over the years, a number of restaurant chains have sprung up that celebrate this blend of traditional and imported fare. Here are some we wish were in the U.S.