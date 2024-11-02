8 Cuts Of Steak You Should Always Buy And 4 You Should Avoid

If tenderness is top of your list when it comes to steak, there is one obvious cut to consider — filet mignon. Translating literally as "cute cut," this elegant steak is low in fat and melts in the mouth when cooked correctly. It doesn't have as strong a beefy taste as certain other cuts, but what it lacks in strength of flavor, it certainly makes up for in tenderness.

"Filet mignon is the most tender and lean meat in the cow," explains Rosangela Teodoro. "It is a very protective muscle in the cow that gets minimal muscle activity. There is just one simple texture profile in the filets which makes a preference for those who like a more non-fatty, mild, slightly sweet and velvety refined taste eating experience."

David Rose agrees that filet is one of the best cuts to buy, especially for grilling. If you are used to cooking your steak well done, you may want to reconsider if you are opting for this beautiful cut of meat. "If you prefer a leaner mild beef flavor that's tender, you really can't go wrong with filet mignon," he says. "Filet mignons are leaner, and lower in fat content which means you don't want to cook past medium rare, or it will dry the steak out."