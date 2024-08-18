What Are Gyoza? Japan's Favorite Dumplings, Explained

In Japan, when a craving for a satisfying but affordable meal hits, both locals and savvy visitors turn to a familiar favorite: gyoza, hearty pleated dumplings with succulent fillings of meat, vegetables, or a combination of both. They're not only tasty but easy to chow down — just ask legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who broke a world record by inhaling 384 of them in 10 minutes in 2014. And if you're already a gyoza lover who can't get enough, Tokyo restaurant Kagurazaka Hanten has a deal for you: a gyoza at 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) that's yours for free, along with bragging rights, provided you eat it all yourself in under an hour.

Suppose you've just begun dipping your toes into the world of gyzoa. In that case, we've put together everything you need to know to enjoy gyoza, including tips on how to find, make, and serve them from experts Pat Kallemeyn, owner of Saji-Ya restaurant in Minnesota, Isamu Morikizono, owner and CEO of San Diego's Tajima Ramen, and Jeff Osaka, the chef and owner of Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen in Denver. So whether you're already a gyoza fan or curious to try them for the first time, we've got you covered.