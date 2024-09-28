Bee Sting Cake Is The Perfect Way To Add A Something Sweet To Your Oktoberfest

The centerpiece of Oktoberfest is always the beer, which is why the traditional start to Oktoberfest includes the mayor of Munich, Germany tapping the first beer keg. Still, Oktoberfest involves plenty of feasting too, from German-style pretzels to potato pancakes and sauerkraut. No matter where you're celebrating Oktoberfest, eventually, the revelers will want some dessert after all that beer and food. Bee sting cake, or bienenstich in German, is a perfect dessert to end a hazy night — and it goes well with the beer too.

Bee sting cake gets its name because one of its main ingredients is honey, but the dessert is a little more elaborate and complex in its overall flavor and components. Bienenstich is baked with yeast to create a sweet dough that's somewhat bread-like, and it's got a thick layer of honey-glazed almonds on top and a layer of creamy vanilla custard in the center. When all of it's put together, the resulting bee sting cake includes a mix of crunchy, chewy, and sticky textures with a rich, creamy filling. Its flavor is sweet but not cloying, and it doesn't truly have much of a "sting" like the name suggests. It's possible, however, that the "sting" portion of the name refers to something else in the cake's history.

