Here's How To Make A Luscious German Chocolate Cake Shot
It's the perfect time of year to up your at-home bar game and whip up a flavored shot. Whether you're hosting a party or just want something a little different to cap off your evening, flavored shooters are not only delicious, but also simple to make. There's always a classic like a tart lemon drop or a kamikaze, but if you're craving something sweet, or are just a fan of the warm, richness of chocolate, try whipping up a luscious, boozy German chocolate cake shot.
German chocolate cake has a distinct flavor profile that differs from your classic chocolate cake. The chocolate itself is usually milder and sweeter, but the most notable difference comes from the coconut and pecan in the frosting. This makes for an easy recipe to mimic in a shot because there are several different types of liqueur infused with those flavors. Crème de cacao is a chocolate liqueur that acts as the base; It can be combined with a coconut rum like Malibu, one of the best rums to pair with chocolate, to create a perfectly sweet dessert shot. Other spirits that will give your drink that distinct German chocolate taste are butterscotch schnapps and the hazelnut infused Frangelico liqueur.
Tips to make your shot balanced and creamy
There's no wrong way to concoct this sweet beverage, but for a quick and easy method, the Bartending Pro YouTube channel recommends having plenty of ice on hand, along with a small rocks glass. From there, combine about an ounce of each spirit you plan to use in a shaker with ice. This exact ratio helps to keep it balanced and not overpower the shot with one single flavor. The chocolate liqueur and rum get combined first, and then comes the butterscotch schnapps or Frangelico. From there, shake it up and strain it into the glass. The result is a clear or amber-colored German chocolate cake shot.
For a creamier, darker version, the Tipsy Bartender YouTube channel uses Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, which is a bit thicker than crème de cacao. Then, interestingly, syrupy Jägermeister is added to the mix; It's an herbal liqueur that's akin to Aperol or Campari. This gives the drink a bit more of a licorice-esque bend, rather than a nutty taste like pecan or hazelnut. Next up is coconut rum and butterscotch schnapps, with the end result being a creamy, almost coffee-colored shot. All of that is topped off with whipped cream, for the perfect German chocolate cake dessert shot. But don't let the sweetness fool you, this shooter is still quite high in alcohol. So, as always, enjoy responsibly.