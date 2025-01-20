Here's How To Make A Luscious German Chocolate Cake Shot

It's the perfect time of year to up your at-home bar game and whip up a flavored shot. Whether you're hosting a party or just want something a little different to cap off your evening, flavored shooters are not only delicious, but also simple to make. There's always a classic like a tart lemon drop or a kamikaze, but if you're craving something sweet, or are just a fan of the warm, richness of chocolate, try whipping up a luscious, boozy German chocolate cake shot.

German chocolate cake has a distinct flavor profile that differs from your classic chocolate cake. The chocolate itself is usually milder and sweeter, but the most notable difference comes from the coconut and pecan in the frosting. This makes for an easy recipe to mimic in a shot because there are several different types of liqueur infused with those flavors. Crème de cacao is a chocolate liqueur that acts as the base; It can be combined with a coconut rum like Malibu, one of the best rums to pair with chocolate, to create a perfectly sweet dessert shot. Other spirits that will give your drink that distinct German chocolate taste are butterscotch schnapps and the hazelnut infused Frangelico liqueur.