The Definitive Ranking Of Every Store-Bought Coca-Cola Flavor

Coca-Cola is one of the most prominent soda brands on grocery store shelves. In addition to its newest offerings, like the prebiotic soda line, Simply Pop, it has remained a go-to for sugary cravings since its inception back in 1886.

I have indulged in a can of Coca-Cola a time or two, including at birthday parties, special events, and really any occasion where I could justify its intense sweetness. That said, I'm definitely more inclined to reach for a Diet Coke to get me through a midday slump. My years of experience sipping on Coca-Cola's products have left me wondering: In a blind taste test, can you truly tell the difference between Coca-Cola's many flavors? And is there one store-bought variety that reigns supreme in terms of its flavor and mouthfeel?

In order to find out, I picked up every Coca-Cola flavor I could find at my local Walmart, which means the flavors from its Freestyle machines and AI personalized recipes were excluded from this list. After chilling each can and bottle in my fridge, I sampled them blindfolded, assessing their flavors and overall refreshingness, and then ranked them from worst to best.