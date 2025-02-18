Coca-Cola Adds Competition To The Prebiotic Soda Game With New Drink Line
Okay, we're past the thick of New Year's Resolutions season. By February, many of us have lapsed on at least one or two occasions, with plans to eat more fiber or drink fewer sodas falling by the wayside. Luckily, Coca-Cola has got your back. The iconic beverage company just announced its newest addition to its soda line-up: Simply Pop. The new drink, which will become available in late February 2025, is a prebiotic soda made with real fruit juice and no additional sugars.
The new Simply Pop sodas will be sold in five flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime, and Citrus Punch. The new beverage will only be available in 12-ounce cans and will be on retail shelves and available to order online via Amazon Fresh. As for the price, Simply Pop will be sold for $2.49 per can, matching the price point of similar prebiotic sodas such as Olipop and Poppi.
Simply Pop packs a pop of prebiotic fiber
Each can of Simply Pop contains 6 grams of prebiotic fiber. The drink is also infused with vitamin C and zinc. Simply Pop seems to be Coca-Cola's answer to the growing trend of prebiotic sodas, such as Olipop, which offer both delicious taste and a kick of fiber. These sodas have capitalized on the growing focus on high-fiber and probiotic foods, which can help aid digestion. Fiber is a bit of a nutritional darling at the moment, with proponents of high-fiber diets noting its ability to help with digestion and heart health. Prebiotic fiber drinks have also proven to be popular among the desirable Gen Z demographic, with about a quarter of the generation consuming Olipop soda, according to the company (via NBC Los Angeles). Newer soda companies such as Olipop and Poppi have been wildly successful and profitable.
So why shouldn't Coca-Cola join in on the prebiotic trend? This might, after all, be the brand's long-awaited answer to the demand for a healthier soda, a demand that Coca-Cola has previously tried to fill with such products as Coca-Cola Life, a soda made with stevia and cane sugar that offered a lower-calorie option to customers. And while Coca-Cola Life was discontinued in 2017, just three years after its release, Simply Pop seems to have surer footing, following in the new and assured popularity of prebiotic sodas.