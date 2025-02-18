Coca-Cola Adds Competition To The Prebiotic Soda Game With New Drink Line

Each can of Simply Pop contains 6 grams of prebiotic fiber. The drink is also infused with vitamin C and zinc. Simply Pop seems to be Coca-Cola's answer to the growing trend of prebiotic sodas, such as Olipop, which offer both delicious taste and a kick of fiber. These sodas have capitalized on the growing focus on high-fiber and probiotic foods, which can help aid digestion. Fiber is a bit of a nutritional darling at the moment, with proponents of high-fiber diets noting its ability to help with digestion and heart health. Prebiotic fiber drinks have also proven to be popular among the desirable Gen Z demographic, with about a quarter of the generation consuming Olipop soda, according to the company (via NBC Los Angeles). Newer soda companies such as Olipop and Poppi have been wildly successful and profitable.

So why shouldn't Coca-Cola join in on the prebiotic trend? This might, after all, be the brand's long-awaited answer to the demand for a healthier soda, a demand that Coca-Cola has previously tried to fill with such products as Coca-Cola Life, a soda made with stevia and cane sugar that offered a lower-calorie option to customers. And while Coca-Cola Life was discontinued in 2017, just three years after its release, Simply Pop seems to have surer footing, following in the new and assured popularity of prebiotic sodas.