Does Mexican Coke Really Deserve To Be A Cult-Favorite Soda?

When it comes to people's soda preferences, opinions are often strong, emotionally based, and vehemently defended. Try telling a Mountain Dew fan in Appalachia that it's bad for your health, and you might just have a fight on your hands. And a look back at history, to the "New Coke" debacle of 1985, proves that emotional connection actually beats taste much of the time. Despite winning blind taste tests, New Coke is one of the more famously discontinued sodas. The same, it seems, can be said for the cult following that exists for Mexican Coke.

Just what is Mexican Coke, and why are people so passionate about it? As it states on the label, this version of Coca-Cola is "hecho en," or made in, Mexico. Why would location matter? Because while American Coke is prepared with high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) — a 100% glucose sweetener made from corn starch — Coke made in Mexico contains sucrose, or 100% cane sugar. Mexican Coke also comes in a distinctive, curvaceous glass bottle, while American Coke is frequently found in cans or plastic bottles.

Anecdotally, many people swear there's a difference in the sodas' tastes, that Mexican Coke tastes "purer" or that American Coke has a "chemical" taste. Others believe that pure sugar must be healthier or more natural than high-fructose corn syrup. For some, Mexican Coke's glass bottle is simply more appealing to hold and imparts a cleaner, better taste than aluminum or plastic. But as we mentioned earlier, emotional connection usually trumps reason. Here's why Mexican Coke may not deserve its cult-favorite status.