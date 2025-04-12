Why Removing Caffeine From Drinks Changes The Flavor

Caffeine is an alkaloid chemical compound naturally found in lots of plants, including coffee beans and the kola nuts used as the basis for flavoring drinks like Coca-Cola. It resembles a white powder in its pure form, and it's capable of stimulating your central nervous symptom, although it's effectiveness varies from person to person. When it comes to how much caffeine is in a can of Coke versus a cup of coffee, coffee is the clear winner. Of course, decaf coffee is different. But how different is it, exactly?

In those situations where drinks like soda and coffee have caffeine-free variants, these non-caffeinated versions can taste different from their peppier counterparts. Sometimes, the change is big enough to really make you wonder if taking out that caffeine actually changes the flavor. This does appear to be true: Pure caffeine does have a flavor. It's extremely bitter tasting, and while it's far too bitter to consume raw, it can mildly contribute a pleasant bite to any drinks which contain it. Removing this caffeine makes coffee or soda slightly less bitter and more sweet, even if there's still a tiny amount of caffeine in decaf coffee. Plus, when it comes to decaf coffee in particular, the lack of bitterness from caffeine isn't the only variable.