How Coke Freestyle Machines And AI Personalized Recipes Work: An Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes

Coca-Cola has come a long way since its first pour. Introduced in a pharmacy selling just nine glasses a day, the soda company has grown to become one of the world's leading drink suppliers serving more than 1.9 billion beverages daily. The company has also expanded well beyond the standard glass bottle of Coke, offering fizzy lemon-lime sodas, root beers, and a variety of flavored lemonades. But even with all that expansion and change, when you think of a Coca-Cola, that same cool, refreshing, dark, and fizzy drink wrapped in red and white is the first thing that comes to mind.

Coke Freestyle machines are the embodiment of the classic brand evolving with the world around it. The touch screen beverage dispensers present seemingly endless choice to Coke consumers, offering hundreds of flavor options and fountain drink combinations at a variety of fast food restaurants, movie theaters, and beyond. Naturally, the next evolution for such a tech-forward product involves artificial intelligence. And though several industries and businesses have begun integrating and relying on AI, it's not something we've seen a lot of in food and beverage — at least not yet. So how exactly do Coke Freestyle machines work and where does AI fit into the flavor-filled mix? We visited Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta to find out, sitting down with the director of Freestyle marketing, Ellis Chambers, and the senior director of data and analytics, Omri Duek, for a comprehensive rundown on all things Coke Freestyle.