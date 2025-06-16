14 Drinks You Should Avoid Ordering At Dunkin' Based On Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Picture this — it's summer, the sun is sizzling hot, and you're craving a cool refreshment. You head to Dunkin' excited for some sweet icy relief, place your order, and take that first sip of your drink. And then boom, instant disappointment. This scenario has happened to so many dissatisfied customers that they took to the internet to warn future Dunkin' drinkers to avoid the same fate.
Customers from coast to coast can agree the chain suffers at times from overarching issues like poor service, questionable cleanliness, and inconsistent quality — but it wasn't always like this. The company boasted a successful start, launching in 1948 in Quincy, Massachusetts, under the name Open Kettle, and switching to Dunkin' Donuts two years later, ultimately dropping the Donuts part in 2018 as its focus shifted more heavily to java than pastries. Early on, the donut shop gained traction, multiplying to 100 locations by 1963 and reaching 10,000 by 2011. Today, the world-famous chain boasts over 14,000 joints in nearly 40 markets around the world.
Of course, the major coffee chain wouldn't have grown into the mecca it is today without doing something right. Many of its brews are especially loved, but some miss the mark. Customers have called certain beverages downright undrinkable, from serious bean juices to fancy frozen variations. We analyzed online reviews to determine collectively the worst drinks at Dunkin' so you don't have to.
Dunkin' Blueberry Iced Dunkalatte
Mixing fruit flavors with coffee isn't common and with reason. To start, both can be highly acidic. While fruity-flavored syrup doesn't technically count, its sweet flavor profile sometimes makes the bitterness of coffee more pronounced, creating a mouthful of distaste. Still, Dunkin' defied taste-ology with its Blueberry Iced Dunkalatte.
The Dunkalatte launched in the fall of 2024 as a coffee milk latte that blends whole milk with coffee extract that "sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake," according to a company news release. This blueberry flavored one was included in the original fall lineup, but whereas other nutty flavors were a hit, this one was a flop. Content creators took to the internet to share their instant regret upon taking the first sip of this, some going so far as to rate it a one out of 10, with the reason being its uber saccharine taste, unexpected considering the lack of extra swirls or shots. A quick look at the drink's nutritional facts reveals 29 grams of sugar per small serving. If you'd rather taste artificial sweeteners than coffee, this drink is for you.
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin spice lattes aren't everyone's cup of tea (or, in this case, coffee), but this one from the East Coast coffee chain is objectively bad. Also known as the PSL, this autumnal beverage became popular after it was introduced by java giant Starbucks in 2003. But unlike its competitor, which perfects the ratio of spices, coffee, and steamed milk, Dunkin' throws in an overbearing amount of harvest extracts that eclipse the earthy espresso flavor.
In the words of one dismayed coffee drinker on Reddit, this icy latte "tasted like someone set up a Yankee Candle or Bath & Body Works shop in my mouth." Another Redditor doubled down, stating a swig of the drink felt like "if you licked the inside of Hobby Lobby." On the bright side, Dunkin' offers a spiked version of its pumpkin spice latte, where the 21-plus crowd will be sure to slowly forget the taste of chemicals and rotten pumpkins with every sip.
Dunkin' Americano (Hot and Iced)
This classic cup of java is for the serious coffee drinkers of the world. The no-frills hot caffeinated beverage isn't like your fancy sugary lattes topped with whipped cream. It's in line with other straightforward steaming beverages, but Americanos differ from drip coffees in that the former dilutes espresso with water while the latter produces a classic brew with the drip method. You'd think it would be hard to mess up a drink that consists solely of espresso and hot water, but there are two elements to nail the bean juice: perfecting the ratio of hot water to espresso and using quality espresso. Dunkin' seems to fail on both accounts.
The Americano's extreme bitterness alone renders it the worst hot drink you can order at Dunkin'. Americanos are meant to let the earthy, nutty, and sometimes floral notes of espresso shine. But when those flavors taste more like acidic char, there's no worse way to start your morning. Unshockingly, throwing in some ice changes nothing. Many Dunkin' fans claim the iced Americano is the most insufferable drink on the menu, lamenting that it tastes like burnt plastic and makes their mouths feel dry. The silver lining is that it's only 10 calories per serving, so while your taste buds will suffer, your waistline won't.
Dunkin' Iced Macchiato
If you made the mistake of ordering an iced macchiato from Dunkin', you'd be better off chucking it and heading straight to Starbucks. It seems like many agree that the cool cup of energy is among the worst iced coffees at Dunkin'. Made of two shots of espresso and creamy layers of milk served over ice, you'll need to shake up the drink with your straw to avoid a mouthful of straight-up milk.
Unfortunately, the drink lacks the essence of quality espresso that you'd find at its competitor, Starbucks. The donut chain is notorious for its bitter beans, which can be detected even with the presence of milk. People's attempts at masking the acidity with flavor shots result in inconsistent outcomes that are equally disappointing. And when fall rolls around, the chain's Halloween ube-and-marshmallow-flavored potion macchiato is on theme with a scary taste of sugar mixed with rubber or plastic that will have you running for the hills.
Dunkin' Frozen Coffee
On the hottest summer days, a chilled, blended beverage feels more like a necessary relief than an optional treat. Unlike liquid-y iced coffees, this frozen alternative that replaced the Coolata in 2017 comes with a smooth yet dense consistency more akin to a slushie, yet still coffee-flavored and caffeinated. In concept, it's a hit. But in reality? An instant letdown.
It's not the creamy texture that's the problem, but rather the strange taste that makes it not the best work to come out of the Dunkin' kitchen. According to the internet, this crunchy coffee somehow succeeds in tasting both sweet and sour simultaneously, with a chemical flavor that's in line with its long list of hard-to-pronounce ingredients. The java chain offers the drink style in various flavors, including Coconut Cream Pie and Butter Pecan Crunch, which are all sickeningly saccharine and hard to finish, per customer reviews.
Iced Butter Pecan Swirl
The Iced Butter Pecan Swirl is at the opposite end of the spectrum when compared to the chain's bitter espresso, as it features an inviting nutty aroma and exceeds expectations upon the first sip of the toasty maple delicacy. In the end, it's actually not all that bad tasting based on customer reviews, though with Dunkin's inconsistent delivery, some people report the iced coffee is overly sweet, while others claim it's too bitter. Regardless, what's most alarming is how much sugar Dunkin' unashamedly throws into the drink while making it.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers nutritional guidelines with daily values in the foods you're consuming. The medium size of this drink includes a jaw-dropping 50 grams of sugar, with the 31 grams of added sugar totaling 62% of the suggested daily sugar intake. So, you might want to avoid this iced coffee order unless it's the only sweet thing to touch your lips for the day. If you're craving a satisfying icy treat from Dunkin' sans a side of diabetes, try ordering the best iced coffee from Dunkin'.
Dunkin' Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso
We all wanted to love the Dunkin' and Sabrina Carpenter collab that launched last New Year's Eve. Inspired by the pop star of the moment's hit song, "Espresso," this honorary iced drink featured espresso (obviously), brown sugar syrup, and creamy oat milk. The brand excelled at making the chilled beverage look glamorously irresistible in its "Shake that Ess" campaign. But once the frothy handcrafted iced beverage was off the screen and in our hands, reality came crashing down.
Dunkin' customers went online to convene in grief over the aspirations they had for the Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso that all but dissipated upon the first sip. It's said that it tastes of artificial flavoring and egg yolk, and various consumers claim it's not the drink itself that tastes bad, but the sloppy way in which the baristas make it. Whatever the reason, you might want to reconsider your order or make a U-turn to Starbucks, which boasts its own version of the beverage.
Cool Mint Herbal Infusion
Several fast food restaurants and burger chains have been sued in the past over too-hot drinks that spilled, causing injury. With one wrong move with a Cool Mint Herbal Infusion in hand, Dunkin' could be the next chain in line to see its day in court. As referenced in the discussion boards, the tea is so sizzling hot that it's undrinkable. When most people patiently wait for their tea to cool down, it ends up getting lukewarm. It's an age-old plight that we still can't master, and, honestly, we shouldn't have to when dishing out $2.55 for a cup of tea.
Temperature aside, Dunkin' tea drinkers state that this peppermint blend with a minty finish goes down smoothly enough. All of the establishment's hot teas are also served iced, which can also solve the searing-hot drink dilemma. The good news is that you can buy a box of tea from Amazon and make it yourself. The bad news is that it costs over $14.
Rocky Road Swirl
The origin story of the Rocky Road flavor is debatable, with different stories claiming the combo possibly hailed from California, Kansas, or even Australia. All we know is that the decadent flavor typically associated with ice cream found its way into Dunkin' coffee. But, as noted by online commentators, it probably shouldn't have.
They say less is more for a reason. Taking the chocolate, marshmallow, and nut ingredients of the traditional flavor and throwing them into a coffee might sound like an exciting flavor-packed drink that brightens your day. But the overly sweet swirl mixed with the bitter java results in an off-putting sensation that overwhelms the palate and will definitely not turn your frown upside down on an already unpleasant morning. Plus, as a swirl, the coffee comes equipped with sugar and cream, resulting in about 150 calories per serving and an already sweet taste. If it had been served as a sugar-free flavor shot with just 5-10 calories total, maybe it would have worked (but we still don't think so).
Dunkin' Espresso
It's not exactly that we should leave espresso to the Italians. After all, Nespresso machines brew fresh coffee, and many cafés can make a mean shot of caffeine right here in the homeland. Unfortunately, Dunkin' is not among them.
The espresso at Dunkin' is infamously bad, and many people avoid its hot and iced Americanos like the plague. So, just imagine how intensely bitter the hot beverage is when not diluted. On its website, the company deceptively claims its espresso tastes smooth, but many customers with a smartphone and an opinion attest that the mini coffee tastes burnt. Based on some comments, another yucky reason your Dunkin' espresso tastes so unpleasant is that some employees aren't cleaning the espresso machines enough. If you're still down for giving the espresso shot a shot, Dunkin' vets agree that the earlier in the morning you go, the less chances you'll have of tasting char in your cup.
Dunkin' Bottled Iced Coffee
In a perfect world, Dunkin's bottled iced coffee would taste exactly like the flavorful, refreshing drinks you get from its brick-and-mortar locations. The concept isn't a bad one. After all, iced coffee in a bottle allows you to twist one open at home, at work, or on the road at your convenience, especially in the northwestern U.S., where there are no Dunkin' restaurants. Unfortunately, you'll have to head to the coffee and donut shop in person for the real experience because these on-the-go variations are imposters of the real thing.
Dunkin' connoisseurs swear that the bottled drink tastes different from what you'd get from the chain. It might be the absurd sugar levels that reach a whopping 39 grams or the fact that it's not freshly brewed. You'll find the cold beverage in original, French vanilla, caramel, and mocha, with the occasional special edition flavor, but don't stress over which one to grab. If the reviews are accurate, each one will let you down equally.
Dunkin' Original Blend Coffee
Dunkin's signature coffee is not as universally hated as its burnt-tasting Americano, but it comes as a close second, albeit more for being unmemorable than unbearable. If you're stopping by your nearest location to savor a liquid pick-me-up, consider trying one of the more flavorful options, as the chain isn't known for brewing the best basic cups of coffee.
It's not that the medium roast blend tastes awful per se. The consensus among many is that it's just bland, and customers don't see the point in paying for a cup of coffee that they could have brewed stronger at home. If you need a pick-me-up in a pinch, you can down this without a problem (although some people reported it made them sick). But if you're looking to enjoy every sip of your cup of joe on a cold morning, steer clear of this original blend.
Iced Matcha Latte
High hopes for a delectable blast of grassy green energy were crushed after customers sampled this iced matcha latte. Matcha should taste sweet, delicate, and herbal, but the experience you'll get swigging this version from DD is subpar. And while this latte is coffee-free, the café chain offers an iced coffee version of matcha complete with espresso that isn't worth buying. Keep in mind that matcha is already caffeinated and clashes with the bold bitterness of the brown brew, so this "dirty matcha" will definitely wake you up, but you'll probably be frowning with distaste the whole way through.
Espresso or not, Dunkin's matcha lattes are not it. Dunkin' uses a matcha blend that lists cane sugar as the main ingredient followed by matcha green tea and fruit pectin. Comments from discussion boards suggest the powder is adulterated various times throughout the supply chain, meaning that once it reaches your lips, it's intolerably sweet and artificial.
Pumpkin Vanilla Oatmilk Iced Latte
Don't chuck your Pumpkin Spice Lattes for this steaming cozy seasonal drink alternative just yet. Though Dunkin' aimed high with this creative take on an autumnal java that includes espresso, pumpkin swirl, vanilla, and oat milk, it sadly falls flat on the taste buds. Many customers agree that the coffee and flavorings are bland, and all you can really taste is an artificial sweetness — decisively not the palatable experience you'd expect upon ordering this icy sweater weather beverage.
It's not just the taste that turns off the Dunkin' fan base, but also the almost $6 price tag. The chain is known and loved for its large, affordable drinks, but at that price, you might as well go to a certain green and white twin-tailed siren, where at least you'll taste the pumpkin in your cup. If you don't want to give up on DD, try the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee instead. Dunkin' drinkers claim that its harmonious blend of pumpkin spices and hazelnut somehow works far better than the vanilla version.
Methodology
We scoured the internet to determine the top Dunkin' drinks you should avoid. From blogs and discussion boards like Reddit and Quora to social media and even YouTube, we thoroughly analyzed reviews, ratings, and comments. Though everyone has their own personal preferences, our goal was to advise you on what not to order next time you roll up at Dunkin'.