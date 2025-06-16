14 Drinks You Should Avoid Ordering At Dunkin' Based On Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture this — it's summer, the sun is sizzling hot, and you're craving a cool refreshment. You head to Dunkin' excited for some sweet icy relief, place your order, and take that first sip of your drink. And then boom, instant disappointment. This scenario has happened to so many dissatisfied customers that they took to the internet to warn future Dunkin' drinkers to avoid the same fate.

Customers from coast to coast can agree the chain suffers at times from overarching issues like poor service, questionable cleanliness, and inconsistent quality — but it wasn't always like this. The company boasted a successful start, launching in 1948 in Quincy, Massachusetts, under the name Open Kettle, and switching to Dunkin' Donuts two years later, ultimately dropping the Donuts part in 2018 as its focus shifted more heavily to java than pastries. Early on, the donut shop gained traction, multiplying to 100 locations by 1963 and reaching 10,000 by 2011. Today, the world-famous chain boasts over 14,000 joints in nearly 40 markets around the world.

Of course, the major coffee chain wouldn't have grown into the mecca it is today without doing something right. Many of its brews are especially loved, but some miss the mark. Customers have called certain beverages downright undrinkable, from serious bean juices to fancy frozen variations. We analyzed online reviews to determine collectively the worst drinks at Dunkin' so you don't have to.