Americano Vs Drip Coffee: What's The Difference?
For some coffee lovers, their daily cup of Joe is a ritual that's all about using different combinations of milk, syrup, and sugar to craft the perfect cozy brew. For others, it's about injecting a sizable jolt of caffeine into their system as quickly as possible, with no frills about it. The good news for the latter group is that coffee is extremely customizable, which means that as much as you can enhance it with different flavors to create new concoctions, you can also enjoy it without any adornment and enjoy the natural bitter, intricate taste. If you want to enjoy coffee in its purest form, you may want to get an Americano or a plain black drip coffee. Before you order your coffee, just make sure you're properly hydrated, since coffee can dehydrate you.
These are two distinct beverages, but they do share similarities that make them seem interchangeable. Both can be made with just coffee grounds and hot water and enjoyed as is or with milk and sugar. Americano and drip coffee can be served hot or iced, and offer a classic bold, java flavor. The main difference between these drinks is how they're made: An Americano is made by diluting traditional espresso coffee with water, while drip coffee is simply a classic brew produced with the drip method and is not diluted from there.
Americanos are diluted espresso shots
The story goes that American WWII soldiers invented the Americano when they added water to intense European espresso shots. Diluting the espresso mellows out the bold taste and lets it be enjoyed over a longer period of time. Despite the extra water, Americanos tend to have more depth of flavor compared to drip coffee. This is thanks to the espresso, which is naturally more intense than regular coffee. Espresso is made by forcing water through coffee grounds at a high pressure, stripping more flavor from the grounds and resulting in a richer cup. Even if you use the normal Americano ratio of one part espresso to two parts water, you'll still be left with an extremely satisfying drink.
An Americano's caffeine content differs depending on who is making it. A single shot of espresso has about 60 milligrams of caffeine, but if you prefer two shots in your Americano that amount would obviously double. The amount of water you use, how you grind your coffee beans, and what type of beans you use will all also affect the exact amount of caffeine you're getting. The downside of Americanos is that they require an espresso machine to make, but if you're serious about the craft, check out our guide to the best Nespresso machines for any budget.
Drip coffee is unadorned
If you're a straightforward kind of caffeine fiend, there's no beating classic drip coffee. Brewed by slowly filtering hot water through coffee grounds, drip coffee is the iconic pick-me-up served everywhere from office break rooms to diners to elegant cafés. Plain black coffee's flavor is less intense than an Americano's, but it can still be extremely complex and delicious. Since the focus is all on the bean, drip coffee is perfect for those who like to appreciate the intricacies and unique qualities of different coffee grounds. Just keep an eye on the caffeine content when trying different blends; a small cup of coffee typically has about 95 milligrams of caffeine, but some options have as much as 200 milligrams. This is also something to be aware of when brewing espresso for an Americano.
Drip coffee can be brewed using a few different methods, like running a traditional coffee machine or using a pour over set up like the Bodum 34 Oz Pour Over Coffee Maker. Whether you opt for drip coffee or an Americano, you're in for a perfectly pure coffee experience. But, if you're in the mood for something new, you can always try making Vietnamese coffee at home.