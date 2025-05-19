This Dunkin' Iced Coffee Doesn't Deserve The Starring Role In Your Next Order

Dunkin' has served coffee alongside its signature donuts since its inception in 1948, when it went by the name of Open Kettle. Two years later, owner Bill Rosenberg wisely underwent a rebranding, settling on the name Dunkin' Donuts because, as the Dunkin' website explains, "What do you do with donuts? You dunk them in coffee!" However, it wasn't until 2003 that the chain introduced espresso drinks. Today, Dunkin' offers a full lineup of iced and hot espresso beverages, alongside drip coffee, cold brew coffee, and other coffee shop staples. In 2019, the company rebranded again, dropping the word "Donuts" in order to reflect its prioritization of coffee beverages.

With so many choices — and with the approach of summer's heat — it can be helpful to have a guide through the menu. To this end, Chowhound ranked 11 of Dunkin's iced coffees (and iced coffee-adjacent drinks) from worst to best. Simplicity won the day, with Dunkin's cold brew and iced coffee taking the first and second spots. The iced matcha latte with a shot of espresso, on the other hand, was a distant eleventh.

The problem probably does not lie in the matcha itself. After all, when Chowhound ranked hot matcha drinks from 10 popular coffee chains, Dunkin's offering took an impressive third place, being praised for being sweet, yet not too sweet. So Dunkin's iced matcha may be similarly stellar on its own. However, the addition of the espresso shot gave the drink a "muddled" flavor and an off-putting color.