How Fresh Is The Coffee Used In Nespresso Pods?
Nespresso is known as a coffee brand that uses only the highest quality ingredients in their coffee pods, and they've certainly made it easy to enjoy a great cup of coffee without hardly any effort. However, while Nespresso uses quality coffee in its capsules, are the grounds really fresh, especially after potentially sitting around for months?
Well, coffee is always freshest right after roasting, but according to Nespresso, its pods expire between 8 to 11 months after they are produced. During this time, they are able to maintain their freshness due to being hermetically sealed, with all oxygen being flushed out. The coffee used by Nespresso is processed in the same country it's grown in before the cherries are shipped to and roasted in Switzerland.
Immediately after roasting, the ground coffee is sealed inside the aluminum capsules that all Nespresso fans have come to love. These capsules keep the coffee away from light, oxygen, and humidity, all of which can degrade its freshness. Think of them like coffee-specific cryogenic frozen chambers that halt the aging of whatever is inside. Although the coffee will eventually lose its freshness over a long period, for the most part, it will remain as fresh as the day it was roasted. That said, even after their best-buy date is passed, it's unlikely you'll taste a huge difference in quality unless the capsules were stored in a really bad spot.
How to properly store your Nespresso pods
You might know all the tips for brewing the best Nespresso coffee, but proper storage habits are just as important for you to know. Not only can the right storage help keep Nespresso pods fresh, but it can also make finding the pods you want much easier than having to search through a drawer or bin. Fortunately, storing your Nespresso pods is extremely easy; you mainly have to make sure they are kept away from excess heat, moisture, and anything that could crush or puncture them.
Now, if you've stumbled upon some Nespresso pods and they're either past their best-buy date or you're unsure how old they are, there's no harm in trying them out because usually, they'll taste just fine as long as the seal is intact. However, if you press on the foil and there is no resistance, the seal has most likely been broken and you're better off tossing the pod unless you like excessively stale coffee.
While it's always good to use your pods sooner rather than later, thanks to their hermetic sealing, Nespresso pods can stay fresh for quite a while before there's a noticeable decline in quality. That said, if you love coffee, it's highly unlikely you'll have pods sitting around unused for too long!