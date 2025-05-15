The Best Iced Coffee You Can Possibly Order At Dunkin'

If you're looking for a strong coffee that won't put you over your budget for the month, Dunkin' has your back. When compared to Starbucks' offerings, most of Dunkin's coffees are generally more affordable, and you get more bang for your buck (more caffeine for a lower price!). The doughnut chain has become more serious about its coffee menu in recent years, going as far as to drop the "donuts" from its name and simply going by Dunkin' in order to not pigeonhole itself to being known for only fried baked goods. According to the chain, there are about 25,000 different ways to place a coffee order at Dunkin' — so which one is the best?

Chowhound tried 11 of Dunkin's most popular iced coffee drinks (without any modifications) to determine which was our favorite. For its extra smooth flavor and strong caffeine kick, the cold brew coffee came out as our top choice. We ranked the iced coffees based on taste, smoothness, and the ability to customize to your liking, and the cold brew checked all of these boxes.

The cold brew has both a blessing and a curse: It's made every day, which means it's fresh, but this also means that if it runs out in a particular store, it likely will not be available again that day. We would recommend our second favorite choice, the classic iced coffee, in such instances, but be aware this one is also subject to running out as it too is made fresh every day.