Dunkin's Iced Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best
On a hot summer morning, nothing satisfies like a cold iced coffee, and Dunkin' Donuts has an extensive list of delicious options. Some are made with coffee while others use rich espresso. A few are frozen treats but most are served over ice. In other coffee shops, the exact flavor and ratio of drinks can vary from store to store and even from barista to barista, but Dunkin' is usually very consistent because they use the same method to make the drinks regardless of location. So while there are a handful of states without a Dunkin' Donuts, there are more than 13,000 locations around the world, so most people can enjoy a refreshing morning pick-me-up.
I taste-tested all of the Dunkin' iced coffees (plus a few coffee alternatives) to see which ones were great options to start our days and which were just okay. If you're a coffee lover who wants to know the must-try hot weather options at this popular chain, check out this list. Do keep in mind that coffee preference often comes to just that, personal preference. But with notes on sweetness levels, milk options, and blended flavors, these recommendations can help you decide which iced coffee will wake up your taste buds in the morning.
11. Iced matcha latte
Unless you love matcha in any form, the iced matcha latte with an added shot of espresso is the drink that ranks lowest on the list. I typically enjoy a nicely blended hot matcha latte and the iced version can be great on a really hot day, although I have to admit that it's not my go-to order even when it is perfectly made. The Dunkin' iced green tea matcha latte tastes both refreshing and earthy, but when you add espresso, it muddles the flavor and moves this drink option to the bottom of the list. The matcha powder can also sink to the bottom and might require some extra stirs for the best-tasting results.
The brilliant green of the matcha latte is also muted with the addition of the espresso. It's true that food that looks unappealing can still be delicious but in this case, the pea-green hue doesn't do the iced drink any favors. Overall, this is a decent drink but it doesn't compare to the jolt of caffeine and espresso flavors in other iced coffees or the cool and creamy taste of an iced matcha latte sans espresso.
10. Iced Americano
If you love espresso, an iced Americano is a good option that isn't heavy like some of the sweeter or creamier options on the menu. It blends shots of espresso with water over ice. The Americano was created around World War II when American soldiers wanted a milder version of espresso and watered it down to make it less intense. Like with coffee, you can add sugar and milk or cream.
Because it starts as espresso but ultimately ends as a milder blend thanks to the addition of water, the roasting and preparation process is key. Dunkin's blend is smooth but not as smooth as other similar options, especially their cold brew. But this still has the bold taste of espresso, so keep that in mind if you're trying to decide between the cold brew and the more intense Americano. The espresso strength makes a big difference and can really mess with the intensity of the Americano.
If you're adding sugar to your Americano, it's best to ask for a pump from your barista since the iced Americano is served cold. If you add cane sugar, it won't dissolve and you'll first end up with gritty sugar suspended in your drink, which will then sink to the bottom. Unfortunately, Dunkin' does not have alternative sweeteners in anything other than packets.
9. Iced macchiato
An iced macchiato combines shots of espresso with ice and then layers it over cold milk. In the hot version, foamed milk is added, which incorporates a lot of air that isn't replicated in the iced version. Dunkin's iced macchiato layered drink looks impressive, and while it is still a great-tasting drink, it doesn't have the frothiness of a true macchiato. Keep your macchiato orders to hot drinks for the most authentic experience.
If you drink this iced coffee through a straw, you won't get the mix of espresso, ice, and milk that it's designed to provide. Instead, you'll drink the macchiato in layers. You might be tempted to mix up the drink but then it turns into a fancy latte that requires extra care from the barista — making it a red flag coffee order. And in the end, it's the same result for you. If that's your preference, you may as well just order a latte.
8. Frozen coffee
A frozen coffee is like a regular iced coffee made for a particularly hot day. It's blended with ice until it's an icy consistency but has the same flavor options as your standard iced coffee. It is a bit sweeter than iced coffee, even when you account for adding sugar to the iced version. This is likely due to the use of coffee syrup in the frozen version, which has a different taste than standard coffee, espresso, or cold brew.
The icy consistency is what makes this drink so refreshing, especially when the weather is sweltering, but it also means that it melts quickly and gets watered down. You'll have to give it frequent stirs if you're drinking it in the summer sun to keep the consistency the same throughout the drink. Otherwise, you'll be left with some parts that are full of flavor and require a spoon to eat and some sections of almost clear water. I enjoyed this drink but for consistency, I prefer an iced drink that uses coffee, espresso, or cold brew.
7. Frozen chocolate
Get an icy chocolaty drink made with milk and flavoring in Dunkin's frozen chocolate, then add a shot of espresso for a jolt of caffeine. The drink starts with a drizzle of chocolate around the inside of the cup, adds an icy chocolate drink plus espresso if you ask for it, and finishes up with whipped cream and more chocolate drizzle on top. I asked for mine without whipped cream because that's just too sweet for me. If you like sugary drinks, this is one of the sweetest you can get at Dunkin'. You can also get a few flavors blended into the drink, including butter pecan swirl, caramel swirl, french vanilla swirl, or original.
It's extra-rich because of the frozen chocolate base so this might not be a great option for first thing in the morning if you're looking for a coffee to help you get started with your day. Even though adding a shot of espresso turns it into an iced mocha, the sugar rush and eventual crash will leave you feeling less energized than you may hope. Plus, it has a high-calorie count, between 500 and 900 calories, depending on the size. It tastes good but even a small size is hard to finish unless you are really into sweet drinks.
6. Iced latte
You can get espresso mixed with milk over ice for an iced latte. This is a solid choice for an iced coffee-based drink that has enough of the strong espresso to satisfy your caffeine need plus creamy milk that makes everything smooth. Depending on the flavor that you choose, these can be quite sweet. Butter pecan swirl, caramel craze, caramel swirl, and cocoa mocha tend to be the sweetest tasting. French vanilla swirl is slightly less intense but still noticeably sweeter than the original latte without sweetener added. The French vanilla swirl iced latte is my go-to drink when I want a little bit of extra flavor without ending up with a sugar crash.
Dunkin' stocks a variety of milks and sweetener options as well so you can customize your iced latte. Whole milk, skim milk, almond milk, and oat milk are the four menu options. You can also mix the milk options to get your own blend. While they don't stock 2% milk, a half whole milk, half skim milk iced latte hits a similar note for creaminess.
5. Iced signature latte
If you want to take things to the next level, consider an iced signature latte. It adds whipped cream and other toppings to make your iced latte extra sweet and indulgent. The medium size is made with two shots of espresso so it still has a rich, coffee flavor that balances the sweetness of the add-ons and whipped cream. You can ask for more or fewer shots of espresso when you order. This isn't a frequent order for me but I always enjoy it when I do indulge. You can order it with only a light topping of whipped cream if you prefer.
Flavors vary seasonally, like those on Dunkin's summer menu, but there are a few staples that are always available. The caramel craze signature latte uses caramel syrup and drizzle, plus whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar on top. The turtle signature latte uses butter pecan swirl syrup with mocha syrup and whipped cream. Others like the blueberry crisp and pumpkin cream are also available, although, like Dunkin's secret menu drinks, they aren't always listed on the menu.
4. Iced cappuccino
An iced cappuccino is made with espresso and milk with foam on top. It's well-blended so you'll get the same taste from the last sip as you do from the first. Compared to the iced latte, which is very similar, the iced cappuccino has more foam on top and less milk. It ultimately comes down to personal preference but I like the airiness of the cappuccino, which is lighter than some other iced drinks but still has strong espresso notes.
You can get this iced coffee-based drink made with whole milk or skim milk. Unfortunately, Dunkin' does not offer it with any alternative milk options, although some baristas will sub out different milk for the liquid layer. You can still get pumps of flavor syrup in your cappuccino, choosing from French vanilla swirl, mocha swirl, caramel swirl, and butter pecan swirl. The flavors add extra sweetness but you can boost the sweetness with added sugar as well. The original unflavored version is the least sweet and ideal for those who enjoy a creamy cup of iced coffee that is light and refreshing but still has a jolt of espresso flavor.
3. Iced chai latte
The Dunkin' iced chai is sweet but still has a spiciness that you would expect from a chai latte. If you like a chai on the sweeter side, this is a good choice as is. But to make it an iced coffee as well as tone down the sweetness, order it "dirty." This means they'll add a shot of espresso to the latte, which gives it a richer flavor and adds some caffeine. For a large iced chai latte, you might want to add two shots of espresso. This is my favorite order when I want flavor beyond what I can find in iced coffee because it balances sweet and spicy very well.
The medium size is made with three pumps of chai tea and whole milk or skim milk. The milk is cold and pairs well with the chai, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. The spices can settle in the bottom of the cup, however, so give your iced chai latte a quick stir with your straw to mix everything together.
2. Iced coffee with cream and sugar
The Dunkin iced coffee is a classic for a good reason. You can add sugar, milk, or cream to make it just the way you like it, and specify if you want it made with light, medium, or dark roast. However, while coffee at Dunkin' is brewed fresh throughout the day, the availability of the roast type does depend on what Dunkin' has brewed at the time, so your options may be limited.
When ordering, it's helpful to specify how many sugars and how much milk or cream you want. Some baristas will add a default amount, which can vary by location. You can also ask for sugar and milk on the side and adjust your iced coffee yourself. For sugar syrup, you'll have to let the barista do it since it's not available in small packets like crystal sugar. You can order an iced coffee without any milk or sugar but Dunkin's website shows the iced coffee with cream and sugar so that's how I ordered it. I asked for one pump of sugar syrup and two creams, which gave it a similar amount of sweetness as a latte.
If you love your Dunkin' iced coffee and want to make it again at home, you can also pick up ground or whole beans and make your favorite yourself.
1. Cold brew
The extra-smooth taste of the Dunkin' cold brew earns it a top spot on this list. You can dress it up with sugar and milk if you prefer, just like you would a regular iced coffee. Cold brew is different from iced coffee because it is made by steeping beans in cold water, and Dunkin' lets its beans soak for 12 hours. This allows the flavor to come out gradually and the result is a super smooth drink.
Dunkin' uses arabica beans for their cold brew, which tends to brew smoother coffee than other types of beans regardless of the method used. So when you combine these beans with the cold brew process, you're rewarded with a delicious cup of coffee. Like other iced drinks from Dunkin', it's best to get a pump of sugar syrup if you want to sweeten things up.
This is my favorite iced coffee order at almost any coffee shop and definitely my top recommendation from Dunkin'. It's the only option on the list that's made specifically to be served cold and not a modification from a traditional hot drink. Because it takes 12 hours to make a batch of cold brew, if they run out you might be waiting for your cold brew fix. It's best to get there earlier in the day when they are more likely to have cold brew ready to go.
Methodology
I conducted a taste test of all the iced coffee choices, as well as a few specialty drinks that had the option to add caffeine from an extra shot of espresso, to see how they compared. I considered a few key factors that make a great iced coffee in my experience. Taste and smoothness were top of the list, as well as options to customize since each person has their own preferences when it comes to sweetness, creaminess, and caffeine.
To get the most authentic sample, I kept things exactly as shown on the menu when ordering and didn't swap out milk or sugar with any of the alternatives Dunkin' offers. As a daily coffee drinker and Dunkin' fan, it wasn't surprising that my go-to favorites were some of the most consistent.