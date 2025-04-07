It's no secret that Chick-fil-A is all about all things chicken. One of Chick-fil-A's most-ordered items is the chicken sandwich, after all. But the chain's love of chicken isn't the only thing that has helped it stand out against all the other burger-focused fast food joints; It's also about how the chain makes its chicken.

Eager fans and home cooks have tried to crack Chick-fil-A's chicken-making code for years, with many claiming pickle juice in the fried chicken batter is what gives it its signature taste. Unfortunately, this is widely considered to be a myth since Chick-fil-A has never confirmed it. That said, the chicken is indeed soaked in a salt and sugar brine. There is also one ingredient that is definitely present in both the chicken seasoning and coating: monosodium glutamate (MSG).

That's right, the ingredient famous for its contribution to long-standing myths about Chinese food is what makes Chick-fil-A's chicken so tasty. Combined with Chick-fil-A's unique method of cooking chicken, this is how the chain creates a flavor profile like no other. While it's not exactly the full recipe, knowing a portion of it is half the battle.