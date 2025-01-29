What Time Does Chick-Fil-A Stop Serving Breakfast?
If you've ever watched or read "The Hobbit," you know that breakfast isn't just a meal, but a state of mind, and therefore if you so desire it, 4 p.m. is just as much the time for breakfast as 7 a.m. Unfortunately, the world at large has yet to fall in line with the eating habits of the Shire, and as such, fast food joints and sit-down restaurants typically stop serving breakfast after a certain time and switch to their lunch menu. So, if you've got your mind set on acquiring a chicken-and-biscuit breakfast sandwich but are only slowly rolling out of bed, better get a move on: Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.
What's on the menu for a Chick-fil-A breakfast?
Curious if it's worth the stop? Though it's only offered for four hours of the day, with most Chick-fil-A locations opening at 6:30 a.m., the chain has a fairly extensive breakfast menu. This includes a fruit cup, a berry parfait, hash browns, a hash brown chicken breakfast burrito, and a number of breakfast sandwiches — ranging from sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin, to bacon, egg, and cheese on a biscuit. Our favorite? The chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit, just barely missing the first place spot on our ranking of fast food breakfast sandwiches.
And yes: Even at breakfast time, you can still get the famously sweet and oh-so-tangy — yet simple — Chick-fil-A sauce. Just make sure you give yourself enough time to get through the drive-thru and still make it to work on time; though famously delicious, Chick-fil-A's drive thru line is also famously slow.