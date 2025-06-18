Avoid Buying Strawberries From The Grocery Store If They Smell Like This

Late spring is prime time for luscious, succulent, sweet strawberries. It's the time of year when families take trips out to strawberry-picking farms to stock up on and savor this freshly harvested seasonal produce. For the rest of the year, when juicy, fresh-picked strawberries are out of the picture, your local grocery store and the occasional farmers market come in clutch. While every bite might not burst with flavor that screams "spring," they still do the part when pureed for use in beverages like a roasted strawberry and basil lemonade, simmered down into a simple, homemade strawberry jam, and more. But, before you're satisfied with a basic visual inspection for fuzzy mold or obvious signs of rot, you may also want to put your store-bought strawberries to the smell test. In fact, it's one of the key factors to look out for when choosing the best strawberries at the grocery store. While not every box of strawberries will emit the sweet, fruity, floral aromas that they do during their peak season, there is a distinct smell that might be a sign to alert the store manager.

You'll know that the strawberries are past their safe prime when they give a detectable whiff of ammonia. You know, the unpleasantly sharp and pungent stench that is unfortunately similar to urine or sweat; the description speaks for itself. Smell has a significant impact on taste, so, obviously, the notes of acrid strawberries are no friend to your taste buds. Not only that, but this olfactory, tell-tale sign of potential spoilage means that chances are you might get sick if you bite into an acerbic strawberry.