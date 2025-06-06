The Best Fridge Drawer To Store Strawberries In For Maximum Freshness

Upon learning the best way to choose ripe strawberries at the store, you then need to pick a spot in your refrigerator where these precious berries can stay fresh for days. Instead of utilizing one of your fridge's many interior shelves, store strawberries in the crisper drawer for maximum freshness. Strawberries housed in this humid, temperature-controlled, compact location are less susceptible to spoilage. If your refrigerator has an adjustable setting, set the drawer to low humidity. Unlike the high setting, which restricts the flow of air, the low setting keeps excess moisture at bay and prevents strawberries from turning moldy.

However, even when stored in an ideal location, fresh strawberries don't last forever. To fully ensure your next batch of berries lives up to its fullest potential, you have more than one option when it comes to proper handling. For a no-fuss solution, store strawberries in their original container for a maximum of five days. You can also store strawberries in a partially open plastic bag. Keeping these vibrant berries huddled together in your crisper drawer keeps them hydrated just enough. Before storing, though, make sure to evaluate each berry for early signs of decay.