The Best Fridge Drawer To Store Strawberries In For Maximum Freshness
Upon learning the best way to choose ripe strawberries at the store, you then need to pick a spot in your refrigerator where these precious berries can stay fresh for days. Instead of utilizing one of your fridge's many interior shelves, store strawberries in the crisper drawer for maximum freshness. Strawberries housed in this humid, temperature-controlled, compact location are less susceptible to spoilage. If your refrigerator has an adjustable setting, set the drawer to low humidity. Unlike the high setting, which restricts the flow of air, the low setting keeps excess moisture at bay and prevents strawberries from turning moldy.
However, even when stored in an ideal location, fresh strawberries don't last forever. To fully ensure your next batch of berries lives up to its fullest potential, you have more than one option when it comes to proper handling. For a no-fuss solution, store strawberries in their original container for a maximum of five days. You can also store strawberries in a partially open plastic bag. Keeping these vibrant berries huddled together in your crisper drawer keeps them hydrated just enough. Before storing, though, make sure to evaluate each berry for early signs of decay.
How does washing strawberries affect their shelf life?
Though there might be bugs in your container of fresh strawberries, don't panic. You can wash your fruit straight from the farmers market as long as you keep certain factors in mind. First, soak strawberries instead of rinsing them in a solution of water mixed with select amounts of vinegar, baking soda, or salt. Upon rinsing, fully dry your berries before storing. To ensure every last ounce of excess moisture has been removed, place your berries on plates lined with paper towels or give them a gentle spin in your salad spinner. Once fully dry, store strawberries in their original container or another food storage container with a loose-fitting lid.
However, you might be better off cleaning your strawberries right before you plan on eating them. Strawberries have a semi-thin skin and too much water can lead to early spoilage. If a longer storage time is your number one goal, you may want to freeze a portion of your berries for a later date. All you need to do is clean your berries, remove the leaves and stems, and freeze them in freezer-safe plastic bags. You can store strawberries in your freezer for up to six months.