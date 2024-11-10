Should You Be Cleaning Produce With Baking Soda?

Just as you need to open frozen veggies properly to avoid freezer burn, you should always wash produce before eating or cooking with it. Who knows how many sneezing children and grabby shoppers have contaminated your fruits and veggies. And that's before mentioning things like pesticides, fungi, and other microbes that produce can harbor. After carefully looking out for produce red and green flags at the grocery store, you want to ensure your fruits and veggies are clean and ready. Fortunately, baking soda can help, but it may not be worth the time and effort for everyone.

Baking soda has become a popular cleaning agent for fresh produce because it is adept at removing pesticides. In a 2017 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers applied common pesticides to Gala apples and tested them with three different washing methods. In the end, baking soda removed nearly all pesticide residue, beating out tap water and the bleach solution favored by harvesters. (Do not wash your produce with bleach at home!) Moreover, as a mild abrasive, baking soda can gently clean the surface of fruits and vegetables to remove bacteria, though it can damage more delicate produce if soaked too long.

That said, a 2011 study from the University of California found that pesticide levels on produce the Environmental Working Group labels the "Dirty Dozen" (nonorganic produce with the highest amount of pesticide residue) are often negligible and below levels that are harmful to consumers. So ultimately, the benefits may be minor overall, but they're still worth considering if you want to get rid of as much synthetic pesticide residue as possible. So if you don't even know what "organic" means in the food world, it may not be worth finding out unless any amount of pesticides concern you. If not, a good rinse and scrub with your fingers or a brush is often enough.