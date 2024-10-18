Why You Should Soak Strawberries Instead Of Rinsing Them

Strawberries are the sparkling rubies of the produce world, and when they're in season there's perhaps nothing better than that punchy, sweet-tart flavor, whether baked into a tart, turned into a three-ingredient strawberry butter, blended into a margarita, or popped like pieces of candy in their purest state. That said, it's important to have a little patience before you dive into your stash, as these gems still need to be washed before you enjoy them.

There are a number of suggestions for how best to treat your produce, and different ingredients can have their own specific instructions. While in some cases simply rinsing with water will get the job done, strawberries require a slightly different approach — it's best to soak these berries rather than rinsing.

That's because despite their undoubtable deliciousness, strawberries regularly rank on the list of foods with the most exposure to pesticides (particularly non-organic versions). And though it's critical that your berries be subject to a deep cleaning, you also don't want to cause damage to their taste and texture. Fortunately, there are a number of different soaking methods that will help you ensure an effective cleaning without compromising your prized and delicate fruit.