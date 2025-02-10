What's The Best Way To Reheat Frozen Breakfast Burritos?

If you're judging the best reheating method by whichever is the most efficient, then you can also microwave your frozen burrito. Don't be surprised if the burrito turns soggy, but it will be ready in a fraction of the time. Cook frozen burritos in a slightly wet paper towel at 50% power for about three minutes, so the interior has time to cook before the exterior burns. For better texture, you can then place it in a skillet with a little oil on medium-high heat to crisp up each side, but this adds a second heating method.

Reheating refrigerated burritos, or those that have been thawed in the fridge, takes much less time in both the oven and microwave. Allot between 10 and 15 minutes to cook the burrito in the oven, or only about a minute to do so in the microwave.

There are a handful of other methods you can experiment with for those who have the appliances. Air fryers are a strong choice for reheating your flavorful breakfast burrito (and you can add extra flavor to your breakfast burritos by adding some gochujang) because they'll heat it through and give that tortilla some crispiness, and toaster ovens are a good choice if you don't want to warm up the whole house with your oven. But if you don't have other appliances to experiment with, your oven is the safest bet for a great reheated burrito — even if takes a while.