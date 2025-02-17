9 Flavorful Fruit Ketchups You Should Know About
When you think about ketchup, the first image that comes to mind is that of the classic tomato sauce found on tables worldwide. However, this condiment's story goes beyond the red sauce we know today. Its origins trace back to imperial China, where it began as a fermented fish sauce called "ke-tsiap." It wasn't until the late 17th century that British traders stumbled upon this savory condiment and adapted it, adding ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, and anchovies to suit their tastes. By the 19th century, tomatoes entered the picture, solidifying the ketchup we know and love today. Ketchup's strange journey shows how unpredictable food innovation and cultural exchange can be.
While traditional tomato ketchup dominates a majority of dishes, other fruits are stepping in as alternative ingredients in the world of condiments. From the sour notes of mixed fruit to the tart contrast of cranberries and tropical zest of mangoes, fruit ketchups add depth and excitement that can elevate everyday meals. If you're still unsure, checking out these flavorful fruit ketchups are worth trying.
Banana ketchup
Banana ketchup is a sweet, tangy, and slightly viscous sauce made from bananas, vinegar, sweeteners, and spices. Originally created in the 1930s by Maria Orosa, a pioneering Filipino food technologist, it emerged as a clever solution to a tomato shortage during World War II. Using saba bananas as the base, this ketchup was a smoother, thicker alternative to the classic tomato ketchup. The texture's thickness made it slightly difficult to pour from the bottle, but its flavor more than made up for the effort.
To make it visually resemble traditional tomato ketchup, red food coloring was added to the natural yellow-brown hue of the bananas. The result was a sauce that quickly became popular because it was affordable and perfectly matched Filipino tastes. Today, banana ketchup is a beloved staple in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, found on grocery store shelves and dining tables alike. Its sweet, fruity flavor pairs well with rice dishes, grilled meats, and Filipino-style spaghetti.
Strawberry ketchup
Strawberry ketchup, different from strawberry sauce, is a slightly sweet and moderately tangy condiment that's best served as a spread or dip. It pairs well with sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and hot dogs, offering a burst of berry goodness. Its versatility extends to barbecue sauces, where it adds a subtle sweetness, especially when added to comfort foods like meatloaf or shepherd's pie. For a creative twist, try turning it into a zesty berry vinaigrette for salads.
While strawberry ketchup might sound like an odd concept, it's important to note that strawberries and tomatoes are naturally acidic and share a similar flavor profile. These qualities make strawberries an excellent substitute, offering the same tang while also maintaining the familiar red hue of traditional ketchup. Although its exact origins are unclear, strawberry ketchup gained recognition in 2013 when chef Edward Lee featured it in his book "Smoke & Pickles: Recipes and Stories from a New Southern Kitchen." There, it accompanied steak tartare, showcasing its versatility in classic and innovative dishes.
Cranberry ketchup
With its slightly acidic flavor and subtle sourness, cranberry ketchup is a refreshing change from the usual condiments. It's particularly delicious when paired with burgers, grilled meats, and roasted turkey, making it a favorite for holiday meals. You might consider slathering it on a turkey club or Thanksgiving leftover sandwich (assuming you correctly stored your turkey, of course). Beyond turkey, cranberry ketchup enhances sandwiches and balances the creamy richness of cheese boards. It also serves as a versatile dip, spread, or topping for sandwiches and fried foods.
While cranberry sauce and cranberry ketchup share the same base ingredient, they differ in taste, texture, and purpose. Cranberry sauce is typically sweet, tart, and more jelly-like, while cranberry ketchup boasts a tangier flavor and a thicker consistency, resembling traditional tomato ketchup. While the precise origins of cranberry ketchup are not known, cranberry sauce was introduced in 1912 by Marcus Urann, the founder of the Ocean Spray Cooperative, in Hanson, Massachusetts.
Cherry ketchup
Cherry ketchup, with its deep red hue, delivers a delightful combination of mild sweetness, tanginess, and a touch of tartness. To prepare cherry ketchup, pit and chop the cherries then combine them with typical ketchup ingredients like vinegar and brown sugar. Simmer until the cherries soften and the flavors meld together. Once cooked, blend the mixture until smooth and continue to simmer until it reaches your desired consistency. You'll want to save your plump, ripe cherries for fresh eating or desserts, but cherry ketchup is a good way to make use of the stragglers in your cherry bowl.
Beyond the usual pairings of meats and roasted vegetables, cherry ketchup complements sausages and can be used as BBQ sauce. Its smooth texture makes it ideal for glazing, drizzling, or even as a marinade. You can make cherry ketchup using sweet cherries, sour cherries, or a combination of both. Sweet cherries, also known as dark sweet cherries, bring richness, while sour cherries add a bright, tangy edge, allowing for endless customization to suit your taste. For a sweeter variation, add honey or brown sugar. For a tangier profile, vinegar does the trick. If you're feeling adventurous, add red onion, dry mustard, and chipotle powder for a bold, smoky kick.
Mango ketchup
Mango ketchup combines the sweetness of tropical mangoes with subtle spices like cloves, cinnamon, and lime, creating a flavorful sauce. As such, it pairs well with seafood, baked sweet potatoes, chicken dishes, and meats, including pork and beef. You can even drizzle it over sandwiches and salads, transforming them into delightfully bright snacks. The natural sweetness of mango makes this sauce ideal for spicy dishes, helping to reduce the heat while introducing a subtle fruity undertone with every bite.
Mango ketchup shares similarities with amba, a tangy, spiced mango condiment popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. Originating in Iraq, amba is made from pickled green mangoes combined with fenugreek, turmeric, garlic, and chili, giving it an aromatic flavor. Like mango ketchup, amba is incredibly versatile and often paired with falafel, shawarma, or sabich, a traditional Israeli sandwich made with eggplant and hard-boiled eggs.
Blueberry ketchup
Blueberry ketchup combines the natural sweetness of blueberries with tangy balsamic undertones. Its origins are not well-documented, but it is believed to have emerged in Maine, where the abundant blueberry harvests likely inspired creative ways to preserve and use the fruit. Blueberries were traditionally used by Native Americans for many purposes, including as a natural meat preservative when dried and powdered. Over time, blueberries transitioned from being primarily a dessert ingredient to playing a starring role in savory sauces and condiments.
This versatile ketchup pairs beautifully with roasted meats and adds a rich, fruity depth to dishes like Brussels sprouts and root vegetables. It can be spread on burgers, hot dogs, or used to complement sharp cheeses and caramelized onions. Although blueberry ketchup might seem unusual, it's worth noting that blueberries, like tomatoes, have a natural balance of sweetness and acidity, making them an excellent primary base for ketchup.
Mixed fruit ketchup
Mixed fruit ketchup is made by blending a variety of seasonal and tropical fruits to create a tasty, flavorful condiment. Bell peppers, apples, and hints of citrus or pears and peaches provide a balanced taste that enhances a wide range of dishes. You can even add fruits like plums, damsons, or blackberries to create a deeper, jammier flavor. Some recipes call for chile peppers to introduce spice, while ingredients like vinegar, ginger, and sweeteners like brown sugar or honey round the mixture out.
This flavorful ketchup is perfect for experimentation when you've got a melange of flavorful produce on hand. It can provide zest to salads, serving as a dip for appetizers, or giving your favorite snacks a tasty boost. Unlike the tomato version, mixed fruit ketchup is much sweeter with a mild tartness. Add it to anything that might benefit from some sour sweetness — perhaps some grilled summer sausages, a fruity galette, or a breakfast quiche.
Peach ketchup
Peach ketchup delivers a sweet and zesty kick, highlighting the fresh taste of ripe peaches. Unlike the smooth and sweet peach sauce, peach ketchup has balanced acidity, making it a versatile condiment for savory and sweet dishes. Summer, when fresh peaches are in season, is the ideal time to whip up a batch of peach ketchup. But whether the fruits are in season or not, it's always helpful to know how to pick the sweetest peaches at the store. Choose ones with deep, warm colors like golden yellow or deep reds, and avoid any with green spots, as those aren't fully ripe. A ripe peach will feel slightly soft near the stem when you press it gently and will have a strong, sweet smell.
As with other stone fruits, you'll have to pit these before chopping them up and simmering them with your chosen spices. The thickened end result will practically scream summertime. For a spicy kick, try adding jalapeños or cayenne pepper to the mix. This condiment is perfect as a dip for sweet potato fries, pork chops, or as a spread on sandwiches. After making the ketchup, if you have plenty of ripe or nearly ripe peaches, you can store them properly for later use in a blackberry peach cobbler — the perfect dessert to finish a meal.
Hedgerow ketchup
Hedgerow ketchup is a tangy and slightly sweet sauce made from wild berries such as blackberries, elderberries, and hawthorn berries (commonly known as "haws"). It captures the unique flavors of late-summer hedgerows, offering a rich, complex profile that sets it apart from standard sauces. Historically, hawthorn berries and other foraged fruits were staples in rural British kitchens, often used in preserves, wines, and inventive condiments like this one. The story of hedgerow ketchup is rooted in wartime ingenuity.
In July 1945, during food shortages, the British Ministry of Food published a leaflet titled "Hedgerow Harvest". This guide encouraged citizens to forage responsibly and make the most of nature's bounty, with recipes for jams, chutneys, pickles, and ketchups. The emphasis was on sustainable practices, connecting communities with their natural surroundings. Hedgerow ketchup's versatility makes it an excellent companion for meats such as venison, pork belly, duck, and rabbit, enhancing their flavors with a touch of tartness. It also pairs beautifully with cheese, adding a unique blend to cheese boards.