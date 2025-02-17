9 Flavorful Fruit Ketchups You Should Know About

When you think about ketchup, the first image that comes to mind is that of the classic tomato sauce found on tables worldwide. However, this condiment's story goes beyond the red sauce we know today. Its origins trace back to imperial China, where it began as a fermented fish sauce called "ke-tsiap." It wasn't until the late 17th century that British traders stumbled upon this savory condiment and adapted it, adding ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, and anchovies to suit their tastes. By the 19th century, tomatoes entered the picture, solidifying the ketchup we know and love today. Ketchup's strange journey shows how unpredictable food innovation and cultural exchange can be.

While traditional tomato ketchup dominates a majority of dishes, other fruits are stepping in as alternative ingredients in the world of condiments. From the sour notes of mixed fruit to the tart contrast of cranberries and tropical zest of mangoes, fruit ketchups add depth and excitement that can elevate everyday meals. If you're still unsure, checking out these flavorful fruit ketchups are worth trying.