Roundhouse Kick Flavor Into Your Breakfast Burrito Using Gochujang

Though there are several gochujang chile sauces on the market, it's most commonly found as a moderately thick paste, roughly the consistency of canned tomato paste or harissa. As a result, it's best to consider it an ingredient rather than a condiment (it doesn't work particularly well to slap a dollop on top of the burrito and bite in). The easiest way to incorporate the paste is as a smear along the length of the tortilla as you're building the burrito. You don't need a lot, perhaps a teaspoon or less, to enjoy the full flavor.

Advertisement

Another option is to mix it into the eggs, either when scrambling or during cooking. Again aim for a teaspoon or less, to taste, and make certain it's fully mixed in. This method ensures you're distributing the sauce throughout the eggs, and hence in each burrito bite. (if you have the time, you could make a marinade for any proteins, a popular method for seasoning stew meats in Korean cuisine).

If it's a sauce you seek, consider mixing gochujang with hot sauce, Sriracha, mayonnaise or other condiments. Not only does it allow you to craft something you can drizzle, dash, or dip into, but you can customize it as much as you like. A hint will upgrade your favorite spicy ketchup, while mixing mayo into gochujang creates a spicy-creamy special sauce perfect not only for breakfast burritos, but burgers, pizza, fries, or tuna fish sandwiches.

Advertisement