Please Stop Making These 12 Common Mistakes With Your Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is such a classic dish that it's hard to believe that it only became popular in the 20th century. Its origins go back to the 19th century when people would take leftover fish and meat from dinner, mix it with mayo, and serve it on lettuce for lunch the next day. That's where the "salad" part of the dish came from. Canned tuna became the go-to meat for mayo-based lunch salads in the early 1900s thanks to a huge marketing push from a popular fish canning company. When sliced bread entered the picture a short time later, tuna salad sandwiches became a working class lunch staple.

There are several reasons tuna salad is still so popular today. It's easy-going, tasty, and nutritious. Plus, it's not overly complicated to prepare. Just grab some tuna, mix in some mayo, add some crunchy bits and seasoning, and you're good to go. However, there are a few missteps you can make along the way that can result in a sub-par tuna salad. Get a few of the elements wrong and you can end up with a salad that's too dry, too watery, weirdly textured, or just plain bland. If you want to elevate your tuna salad, these are a few common mistakes to avoid.