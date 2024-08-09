3 Tips For Extra Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Thick, thin, doughy, or light, there are a ton of different ways to bake a beloved batch of chocolate chip cookies. If you prefer these delights to be extra thick and chewy rather than crumbly or crisp, we asked one cookie expert for some help on how to get there. To achieve a truly dreamy, dense batch of chocolate chip cookies, we sat down with Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar Bakery, for some advice. She says that butter is key.

Most chocolate chip cookie recipes suggest using melted butter, thanks to its ability to bring fudgy textures to desserts.Its water content dissolves once melted, leaving only its tasty fat behind. While Tosi does use melted butter in her cookie recipe, she adds an extra step that makes all the difference. After melting the butter, Tosi lets the fat cool to the touch before adding it to her sugar mixture. This helps create a better end product thanks to the butter's lower temperature, which results in less spread in the dough and a much denser interior.

While novice bakers might not believe that something as simple as the temperature of butter is a big deal in cookies, baking is a very delicate process, and temperature plays a big role in the outcome of any dessert. (For example, the temperature of eggs makes a huge difference in chocolate chip cookies too.) Now, if you really want some extra chew, read on for some more tips from Tosi.

