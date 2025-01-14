What Is A Straight Rolling Pin, And When Would You Need One?
Who could have guessed there were so many different types of rolling pins? Frankly, anything can be used as a rolling pin in a pinch. Bakers have found themselves reaching for wine bottles and water bottles to roll out their dough. However, when it comes to the types of rolling pins, they can best be simplified into American rolling pins and French rolling pins. Traditional American rolling pins have handles on each end to make gripping and applying pressure when rolling out the dough a simpler and more comfortable process. In comparison, French rolling pins are either straight dowels or dowels with a tapered end. Each of the three types of rolling pins will achieve the basic task of rolling out dough — much better than an improvised wine bottle — but if you only have room in your kitchen for one rolling pin, be sure to reach for the straight rolling pin.
Straight rolling pins are extremely versatile and give the user more control when manipulating the dough. However, people with mobility issues or discomfort when applying pressure to their wrists may prefer a rolling pin with handles. That said, straight rolling pins can be used for all baking projects and often result in an evenly rolled out dough. They are also easier to clean since you don't have to get into the nooks and crannies of the handles and are less fragile as the handles can break off of rolling pins if you apply too much pressure.
When to use a straight rolling pin
There are several things to keep in mind when using a rolling pin to avoid common mistakes – especially on delicate doughs. But baking does not have to be complicated. In fact, selecting the best type of rolling pin for the baking project is simple. If you have multiple rolling pins and prefer one with handles, that is fine in some cases. However, when working with large amounts of dough or recipes that require the dough to be flat and even, the straight rolling pin is best.
The straight rolling pin makes it easier to maintain and apply even pressure when rolling out dough. It is proven to perform best when working with delicate doughs such as pie crust and puff pastry. If you only have a rolling pin with handles, you can use it as a straight rolling pin by placing your hands directly on the dowels while rolling it out. A straight rolling pin can also be used as a mallet to crush hard candies and pretzels to incorporate into baking projects.
Straight rolling pins come in different sizes, both in thickness and length. It is recommended to choose a rolling pin that is at least 17 inches in length to accommodate most baking projects. They also come in different materials, such as plastic, wood, and marble. Some may prefer marble rolling pins for their ability to stay cool when working on chilled doughs, their heaviness, and their easiness to clean.