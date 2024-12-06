The Key Difference Between Cake Flour And All-Purpose Flour

Flour is an intriguing substance. Defined as a grain crushed through the milling process, it encompasses many possible foodstuffs. In addition to the numerous wheat types — which range from semolina to pastry flour — alternative options like buckwheat, millet, and rice appear on store shelves.

As the central binder to baked goods, it's worth versing in the minutia, as the employed flour type has a strong impact. For example, say you're in the baking aisle of the grocery and eyeing grabbing either cake or all-purpose flour. The respective names offer some clues, but distinctions are blurry. It doesn't help that the packages are often alike, and visually, the flours look similar, too.

Yet their distinct starch and protein compositions impact their result. Cake flour is especially low in protein content, while high in starch. This leads to airier, more tender and moist textured baked goods. On the other hand, all-purpose flour possesses a slightly denser, more classic quality. Its higher protein quantity makes it functional enough to bake breads, but still delicate to craft pastries. And nevertheless, the two flours do share some similarities, since they're both neutral and made of wheat.